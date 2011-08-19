* $5.1 bln Woori auction suspended after MBK Partners lone bidder

* Shares plunge after govt announcement, down 7.8 percent

* Political hurdles cloud sale prospects

By Ju-min Park

SEOUL, Aug 19 South Korea has again failed to sell its $5.1 billion stake in Woori Finance Holdings after it received only one bid proposal from a consortium led by local private equity firm MBK Partners.

The Financial Services Commission (FSC), the country's financial regulator, said in a statement the auction process had been halted due to insufficient competition, after MBK Partners' two rival bidders scrapped their bid plans.

Shares in Woori ended down 7.8 percent after the announcement, underperforming the overall market

It was the second attempt to find a private owner for Woori, with the government suspending a previous offer in December due to lack of investors interest.

The sale, which resumed in May, came under pressure as recent market turbulence hit Woori shares and private equity firms' involvement faced public criticism.

Three local private equity firms -- MBK Partners, TStone and Vogo Fund -- submitted initial bid proposals for the country's biggest banking privatisation but TStone and Vogo later walked away from the deal.

"A newly formed committee will take on the sale of Woori Finance Holdings," Kim Yong-beom, secretary general at the Public Fund Oversight Committee, the public-private body overseeing the sale, told reporters.

But he did not elaborate on the timing of future plans.

PRIVATISATION EFFORTS STUMBLE

The fate of the Woori sale and President Lee Myung-bak's wider privatisation drive have been thrown into doubt ahead of parliamentary and presidential elections next year.

The Lee administration had pledged to privatise Woori and other national assets to claw back taxpayers' money spent in the wake of the Asian financial crisis. Woori is South Korea's biggest financial holding company by assets and was created in 2001 by merging banks that received public funds.

Hong Joon-pyo, the leader of a ruling Grand National Party parliamentary faction, recently proposed selling a stake in Woori to low-income earners at a discount.

The government reduced its stake in Woori to 57 percent via a series of sales beginning in June 2002.

Korea poured 12.8 trillion won ($11.9 billion) into Woori to recapitalise it and has recovered less than half of that so far. ($1 = 1074.050 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)