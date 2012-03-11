SEOUL, March 12 South Korea's top regulator said on Monday it would restart and complete the failed sale of Woori Finance Holdings in the second half of 2012 before a presidential election.

The sale has failed twice already due to a lack of bidders.

Kim Seok-dong, chairman of the Financial Services Commission (FSC), said that the government, which owns 57 percent of Woori worth about 5.5 trillion won ($4.9 billion), had to fulfill the privatisation project within President Lee Myung-bak's term.

"Now is the appropriate time to find a right owner," Kim told Korea Economic Daily.

His remarks have been confirmed by FSC.

The sale of Woori is the lynchpin of South Korean President Lee Myung-bak's drive to reduce state ownership and recoup billions of dollars of taxpayers' money spent to rescue the financial sector in the wake of the Asian financial crisis in the late 1990s. ($1 = 1117.8500 Korean won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by)