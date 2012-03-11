SEOUL, March 12 South Korea's top
regulator said on Monday it would restart and complete the
failed sale of Woori Finance Holdings in the second
half of 2012 before a presidential election.
The sale has failed twice already due to a lack of bidders.
Kim Seok-dong, chairman of the Financial Services Commission
(FSC), said that the government, which owns 57 percent of Woori
worth about 5.5 trillion won ($4.9 billion), had to fulfill the
privatisation project within President Lee Myung-bak's term.
"Now is the appropriate time to find a right owner," Kim
told Korea Economic Daily.
His remarks have been confirmed by FSC.
The sale of Woori is the lynchpin of South Korean President
Lee Myung-bak's drive to reduce state ownership and recoup
billions of dollars of taxpayers' money spent to rescue the
financial sector in the wake of the Asian financial crisis in
the late 1990s.
($1 = 1117.8500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by)