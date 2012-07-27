* Political uncertainty discouraged bidders -analysts

* Sale was key in govt drive to recoup public funds

By Joyce Lee

SEOUL, July 27 South Korea's government drew no bids in its third attempt to sell its 6 trillion won ($5.2 billion) controlling stake in Woori Finance Holdings , dooming a sale that analysts had considered a long-shot for recouping government bailout funds.

"Considering current circumstances, it would be difficult to mount another attempt to sell Woori in the near future," the Financial Services Commission, South Korea's financial regulator, said in a statement.

The state-run Korea Deposit Insurance Corp (KDIC) said in a statement there were no preliminary bids for the government's 57 percent stake in Woori, South Korea's largest financial holding company by assets.

The thrice-failed attempt to sell the company will remain a black mark on a drive by President Lee Myung-bak, whose term ends early next year, to recoup billions of dollars in taxpayer money spent to rescue financial companies after the Asian financial crisis of the late 1990s.

The government's latest attempt to offload Woori looked increasingly doubtful after KB Financial Group decided not to bid on Wednesday. Kyobo Life Insurance, another possible bidder, bowed out of the sale on Friday.

A spokesman for the Korean Federation of Community Credit Cooperatives (KFCC), which had partnered with private equity fund MBK Partners to bid during a failed attempt at a sale last year, said the KFCC also would not participate. MBK officials were not immediately available for comment.

South Korean rules state that a government stake auction must have two or more bidders to be valid.

Analysts said political uncertainty ahead of the December presidential election had discouraged possible bidders.

They also said few domestic firms had the financial muscle to take on the deal, while U.S. fund Lone Star's years-long battle to offload a stake in Korea Exchange Bank remained fresh in foreign investors' minds.

The local banking sector's dull performance and sliding stock values also fanned criticism about the sale's timing.

Woori, which announces second-quarter earnings next Thursday, said earlier this week it would launch a cost-cutting programme to confront the fallout from slowing economic growth, while KB's second-quarter net profit released on Friday fell 33 percent year-on-year, including one-off factors.

The South Korean stock market's banking sector index has fallen 22 percent from the year-to-date high on March 22.

Some 12.8 trillion won ($11.16 billion) in public funds have been sunk into Woori Finance Holdings since 2001, of which 7 trillion remains to be recouped, according to the FSC.

Woori shares closed up 3.9 percent on Friday. ($1 = 1146.8500 Korean won) (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Edmund Klamann)