SEOUL, July 27 Bidders stayed away from the sale of a 6 trillion won ($5.23 billion) controlling stake in South Korea's Woori Finance Holdings, a spokesman for state-run Korea Deposit Insurance Corp said on Friday.

The South Korean government put up for sale its 57 percent stake in Woori earlier this year, in the third attempt to privatise the country's biggest financial holding company by assets.

The preliminary auction for the stake closed at 5pm (0800 GMT) on Friday. Korea Deposit Insurance Corp is handling the bidding process. ($1 = 1146.8500 Korean won) (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)