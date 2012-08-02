BRIEF-Callinize Inc files to say it raised about $15.8 million in equity financing
* Callinize Inc files to say it raised about $15.8 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l8g8OI)
SEOUL Aug 2 South Korea decided to suspend the sale of its 6 trillion won ($5.2 billion) controlling stake in Woori Finance Holdings after failing to evoke interest from potential buyers, a Financial Services Commission official said on Thursday.
The Public Fund Oversight Committee, an independent decision-making body overseeing government auctions, decided to halt its latest attempt to sell Woori after no bidders emerged in an initial bidding last week.
This was the government's third unsuccessful attempt to sell South Korea's largest bank holding company by assets. (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Callinize Inc files to say it raised about $15.8 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l8g8OI)
* In its SREP decision the European Central Bank has set a bank-specific minimum capital requirement of 8.15 percent for 2017 CET1 ratio
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited's (NCBJ) ratings as follows: --Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B'; --Viability Rating at 'b'; --Support Rating at '4'; --Support Rating Floor at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS and VR The bank's IDRs and VR reflect the high influence of the operating environme