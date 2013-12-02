SEOUL Dec 2 A consortium joined by private equity firm MBK Partners were among suitors to place final bids for the bad-loan unit of Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd , two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The deal is expected to be worth around 300 billion won ($283.47 million) or less, one of the sources said.

A Woori official declined to comment.

The sale of Woori F&I Co Ltd is part of the government's attempt to sell its entire 57 percent stake in Woori Finance to recoup more than $11 billion of bailouts since the Asian financial crisis in the late 1990s.

