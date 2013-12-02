BRIEF-Scopia Capital Management reports 12 pct passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics
* Scopia Capital Management LP reports 12 percent passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc as of Feb 28 - SEC filing
SEOUL Dec 2 A consortium joined by private equity firm MBK Partners were among suitors to place final bids for the bad-loan unit of Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd , two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The deal is expected to be worth around 300 billion won ($283.47 million) or less, one of the sources said.
A Woori official declined to comment.
The sale of Woori F&I Co Ltd is part of the government's attempt to sell its entire 57 percent stake in Woori Finance to recoup more than $11 billion of bailouts since the Asian financial crisis in the late 1990s.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Scopia Capital Management LP reports 12 percent passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc as of Feb 28 - SEC filing
* Hudson Executive Capital LP reports 6.1 percent stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc as on February 28, 2017 - SEC filing
* RMB Capital Holdings LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Porter Bancorp Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2neswPi) Further company coverage: