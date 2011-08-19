SEOUL Aug 19 South Korea has suspended the sale of its $5.1 billion stake in Woori Finance Holdings , the country's top regulator said on Friday, after it received only one bid proposal from local private equity firm MBK Partners.

The Financial Services Commission said in a statement that it would form a committee again to resume the privatisation in the future but did not elaborate on the exact timing. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)