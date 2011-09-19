SEOUL, Sept 19 Woori Bank, the banking unit of Woori Finance Holdings , said in a regulatory filing on Monday it had decided to spin off its credit card operation into a separate entity in a bid to beef up non-banking services and balance its business portfolio.

The split will go into effect on Dec 31, 2011, Woori added.

Its rival Kookmin Bank, part of KB Financial Group , already spun off its credit card services earlier this year.

A Woori spokesman said spinning off the card unit was seen improving corporate value and could be positive for the group's eventual privatisation.

The South Korean government has failed twice to sell Woori Finance Holdings due to a lack of bidders.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)