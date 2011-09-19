* Woori Bank to split credit card service, keep it unlisted

* Puts focus on non-banking businesses, following rival KB

* Woori shares climb 2.5 pct, outperform broader mkt (Add details of plan, share move)

SEOUL, Sept 19 Woori Finance Holdings said on Monday its banking unit Woori Bank is spinning off its credit card operation in order to beef up non-banking services and balance its business portfolio.

Kookmin Bank, part of rival KB Financial Group , spun off its credit card services earlier this year.

Woori, which plans to launch its credit card unit with capital of 846.3 billion won ($760.7 million), said in a regulatory filing the unit would remain unlisted and the parent holding company would take the entire share capital.

"As it needs several flagship businesses other than the banking operation amid intensifying market competition, the group is seeking balanced growth in its business portfolio," Woori said.

The split, subject to approval from shareholders and regulators, will go into effect on Dec 31, 2011, Woori added.

A Woori spokesman said spinning off the card unit was seen improving corporate value and could be positive for the group's eventual privatisation.

The South Korean government has failed twice to sell Woori Finance Holdings due to a lack of bidders.

Kim Seok-dong, Chairman at the Financial Services Commission (FSC), told reporters he wants to push forward the stalled privatisation project, which would be the country's biggest, as soon as possible.

Woori shares were up 2.5 percent on Monday afternoon, even as the broader market was down 0.7 percent. ($1 = 1112.500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner and Muralikumar Anantharaman)