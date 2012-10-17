Oct 17 Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday said it raised Worcester, Massachusetts' general obligation rating to Aa3 from A1, affecting about $637.5 million of debt.

The upgrade reflects management's adherence to a five-point plan, adopted in 2006, which enhanced the city's long-term operating stability, according to a statement by the rating agency.

The credit ratings agency also revised its outlook to stable from positive in conjunction with the upgrade.