UPDATE 1-TUI sells Travelopia to KKR in $407 mln deal
* Says to provide further details on guidance on Tuesday (Adds details on valuation, advisors)
LONDON Dec 3 Work Group PLC : * Expects both revenue and profit to be below current market expectations * Continues to consider all viable strategic opportunities to maximise value
for shareholders
* Says to provide further details on guidance on Tuesday (Adds details on valuation, advisors)
Feb 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Mead shares up 5 percent, Reckitt down 1.5 percent (Adds more CEO comments, background on Mead Johnson)