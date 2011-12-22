Dec 21 Workday Inc., a maker of software that helps companies manage operations, plans to file for an initial public offering next year that could raise as much as $500 million, Bloomberg reported, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

The company would file its plan in the first half and make its debut in the second half, the report said.

Workday is likely to hire Allen & Co to help with the sale, which would raise at least $200 million, the report said.

Christine Cefalo, a spokeswoman for Workday did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pleasanton, California-based Workday makes software to help companies manage employee performance, payroll and expenses.

(Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Matt Driskill)