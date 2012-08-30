BRIEF-JPMorgan set to be underwriter on Saudi Aramco IPO- FT, citing sources
* JPMorgan set to be underwriter on Saudi Aramco IPO- FT, citing sources Source http://on.ft.com/2lT04oG
Aug 30 Workday Inc, which provides cloud-based human resource software, filed with regulators to raise up to $400 million in an initial public offering of its Class A common stock.
In a preliminary prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company listed Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs & Co as lead underwriters to the offering.
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.
Workday intends to list its Class A common stock under the symbol "WDAY", but did not reveal the exchange on which it will list the shares.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.
* JPMorgan set to be underwriter on Saudi Aramco IPO- FT, citing sources Source http://on.ft.com/2lT04oG
Feb 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Atkore International Group Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock