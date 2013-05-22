* First-quarter adj loss $0.15/share vs est $0.18/share loss
* First-quarter revenue $91.6 mln vs est $86.9 mln
* Raises full-year revenue outlook
* Shares up 2 pct after market
May 22 Workday Inc, a provider of
Web-based human resources software, reported a
smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as subscription revenue
rose 85 percent, and the company raised its full-year revenue
forecast.
The company, which makes software to manage employee
performance, payroll and expense, raised its full-year revenue
forecast range by $5 million to between $425 million and $440
million.
"Development efforts for Workday Big Data Analytics and
Workday Recruiting are progressing as planned, and we see
increasing customer demand for these new applications,"
co-founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri said in a statement.
The company competes with larger rivals Salesforce Inc
and Oracle Corp in the fast-growing cloud
software market but has yet to turn a profit.
Cloud computing technology, which lets customers access data
from remote servers, is thought to be faster and cheaper than
traditional in-house infrastructure. Internet-based software is
easier to update, maintain and customize.
Workday shares had a blockbuster listing last October. The
stock price has more than doubled since its debut at $28.
"Workday continues to gain traction in the core human
capital management market, and we expect that the company will
continue to pick away at Oracle's existing PeopleSoft installed
base, as well as pursue new green-field opportunities," Evercore
Partners Kirk Materne wrote in a pre-earnings note.
The company's net loss narrowed to 20 cents per share in the
first quarter from 61 cents a year earlier. Excluding items, the
company reported a loss of 15 cents per share.
Revenue rose 61 percent to $91.6 million. Subscription
revenue rose to $68.4 million.
Analysts on average had expected an adjusted loss of 18
cents per share on revenue of $86.9 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Workday shares, which closed down 4 percent on Wednesday on
the New York Stock Exchange, fell further after the company
released results but reversed losses to trade up 2 percent at
$66.73 in after-hours trading.