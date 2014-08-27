Aug 27 Workday Inc reported a 74
percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong growth in
subscriptions for its Web-based human resources software.
However, the company's net loss widened to $69.2 million, or
38 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 31 from $36
million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier, as it spends on
product development and sales and marketing.
Excluding items, Workday posted a loss of 11 cents per
share.
Revenue rose to $186.8 million from $107.6 million a year
earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 14 cents per
share and revenue of $177.5 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)