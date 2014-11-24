Japan's Nikkei edges down, set for weekly drop
* Land deal scandal caps upside in Japanese equities - analysts
(Refiles to clarify the company is reporting results for the third quarter)
Nov 24 Workday Inc, which makes cloud-based human resources software, reported a wider third-quarter loss as costs jumped.
The company's net loss widened to $59.9 million, or 33 cents per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31, from $47.5 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Workday posted a loss of 3 cents per share.
Revenue rose 68 percent to $215.1 million. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
MEXICO CITY, March 16 Antitrust measures announced last week that would split up Carlos Slim's America Movil and open its fixed line network to competition may help Mexico's dominant telecommunications provider reduce labor costs, according to a labor union spokesman.
ST. LOUIS, March 16 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private sector coal producer, said on Thursday it expects to exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early April after a U.S. judge said he would approve its plan to slash over $5 billion of debt.