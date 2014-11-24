(Adds forecast from conference call, analyst comment; updates shares)

By Sai Sachin R

Nov 24 Workday Inc, a maker of cloud-based human resources software, forecast fiscal year 2016 revenue below market estimates, indicating that its stellar growth was easing and sending its shares down 8 percent after the bell.

The company, which resorts to aggressive pricing to outdo larger rivals such as Oracle Corp and SAP SE, also forecast current-quarter revenue that was largely inline with analysts' estimates.

The company's fourth-quarter revenue forecast indicates growth of roughly 66-67 percent for the year ending January, much slower than 71 percent growth in fiscal 2014. Workday forecast fiscal year 2016 revenue growth of 40 percent.

However, Wedbush Securities analyst Steve Koenig said the company's forecast was typically conservative.

"There's really not any new information in this guidance... we don't have any evidence the business is falling. In fact, our checks indicate the business momentum is just fine - they're just choosing to guide conservatively," Koenig said.

Workday, which had raised its revenue forecast for the current fiscal twice this year, forecast current-quarter revenue of $219-$222 million, largely in line with analysts' average estimate of $220.5 million.

"If there's disappointment here, it could be that Q4 revenue guidance was not above consensus, it just bracketed consensus," Koenig said.

The company's fiscal year 2016 revenue growth forecast of 40 percent equates to about $1.09-$1.10 billion, lower than analysts' average estimate of $1.14 billion.

Workday, whose software is used to manage employee performance, payroll and expenses, said revenue rose 68 percent to $215.1 million in the third quarter ended Oct. 31.

However, the company's net loss widened to $59.9 million from $47.5 million as costs jumped 58 percent due to higher spending on product development as well as sales and marketing.

Excluding items, Workday posted a loss of 3 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 10 cents per share on revenue of $205.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Workday shares were trading down 7.5 percent at $85.60 in extended trading on Monday. Up to Monday's close of $92.49, the stock had risen about 11 percent this year. (Editing by Savio D'Souza)