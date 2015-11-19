(Adds details, shares)
Nov 19 Human resources software maker Workday
Inc forecast current-quarter revenue that missed
analysts' estimates after reporting a bigger net loss for the
third quarter.
The company's shares were down 5 percent in after-hours
trading on Thursday.
Workday, which makes software to manage employee
performance, payroll and expense, forecast revenue of $317
million-$320 million for the quarter ending January.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $320.3
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Workday's net loss widened to $77.8 million, or 41 cents per
share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, from $59.9 million,
or 33 cents per share.
Sales and marketing costs rose about 38.4 percent, while
product development costs jumped 45.4 percent.
Total costs increased about 41 percent to $375.4 million.
On an adjusted basis, the company reported break even
earnings, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, while analysts
had estimated a loss of 4 cents per share.
Revenue rose 42 percent to $305.3 million, helped by strong
subscription growth for its web-based human resource management
software.
Workday, whose customers include Coca-Cola Co and
Bank of America Corp, said subscription revenue rose
47.6 percent to $242.7 million.
Up to Thursday's close, Workday's shares had fallen about 11
percent since hitting a year high of $95.17 in February.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)