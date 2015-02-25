(Adds forecast, details, shares)

Feb 25 Workday Inc reported a better-than-expected 60 percent jump in quarterly revenue, helped by strong subscription growth for its web-based human resources software, particularly in Germany and Japan.

The company forecast current-quarter revenue of $242 million-$245 million, above analysts' average estimate of $239.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Workday said 80 customers went live in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, exceeding its target of 75.

The company said it now has more than 170 customers in Germany. Its Japanese customers include Nissan Motor Co Ltd and Sony Corp.

Workday, whose rivals include SAP SE and Oracle Corp, said subscription revenue rose 64.3 pct to $181.9 million in the quarter.

Total revenue rose to $226.3 million from $141.8 million a year earlier. Analysts had expected $222.85 million.

Net loss attributable to stockholders widened to $59.5 million, or 32 cents per share, from $56 million, or 32 cents per share.

Excluding items, the company lost 6 cents per share, matching analysts' estimate.

Workday's shares rose about 2 percent to $95.55 in extended trading. Up to Wednesday's close of $93.94, they had risen 15 percent this year. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)