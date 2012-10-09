Oct 9 Silicon Valley-based Workday Inc, which
provides cloud-based human resource software, raised the
expected price range of its IPO to $24-$26 per share from
$21-$24 per share.
At the midpoint of the expected range, the offering of 22.75
million Class A shares will raise $568.75 million.
The company plans to use the proceeds for expansion, working
capital and other purposes.
Pleasanton, California-based Workday was co-founded by
ex-PeopleSoft executives David Duffield and Aneel Bhusri, who
left PeopleSoft following its acquisition by Oracle Corp
in 2004.
Workday shares will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange
under the symbol "WDAY".
Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are the lead underwriters
for the offering.