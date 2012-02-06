NEW YORK Feb 6 Nearly half of workers
around the world would consider moving to another country for
the right job, a pay rise and other incentives such as trips
home and language training, according to a new survey released
on Monday.
With the global economy still struggling, employees in
Mexico, Brazil, Russia, Turkey and India were most eager to
grasp new opportunities, while workers in Sweden, the United
States and Belgium preferred to stay closer to home, the Ipsos
international poll showed.
Nearly 20 percent of people questioned said they would be
very likely to work abroad for two to three years if they were
given a 10 percent pay rise, and 30 percent said it was a
possibility they would ponder.
"You are looking at half the population of employees in 24
countries who are actually willing to take an assignment abroad,
which is huge," said Keren Gottfried, research manager at Ipsos
Global Public Affairs.
"When you consider the increasing globalization of our world
and how portfolios now include multiple countries and employers
are looking at international experience as an asset, it is not
surprising that you get so many people that are interested,"
Gottfried explained.
At nearly 40 percent, higher pay was cited as the main
incentive for workers to venture abroad, followed by better
living conditions, a good career move, adventure and time for a
change.
A guarantee to resume their current job after two years away
was another big incentive when considering a move.
ALL IN THE DETAILS
"It is sort of saying that yes folks would move abroad but
the details have to be right," Gottfried explained. "I think
what this tells us is that if employers get the details right
and they are looking to become a more global company then there
is an appetite for it."
Workers most likely to take up the opportunity are young,
single men on low incomes and education levels and, at the other
end of the spectrum, senior executives and decision makers.
"You definitely see men, three in 10 of them who say they
are they are likely to take a job abroad, and similar
proportions for young people," said Gottfried. "I think that is
partly (due to) commitment because when you are young you are
less likely to have a family."
Not enough of a pay rise was the main deal breaker for
taking a job abroad but workers were also reluctant to make a
move because of a partner's job and 30 percent said they didn't
want to leave friends and family behind.
When asked about the possibility of relocating for work in
another city, three in 10 workers globally said they were open
to making a move and 37 percent said they were somewhat likely.
Ipsos, which conducted the poll on behalf of the Canadian
Employee Relocation Council, questioned people in Argentina,
Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany,
Great Britain, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico,
Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain,
Sweden, Turkey and the United States.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; editing by Paul Casciato)