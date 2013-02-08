BRIEF-Sanofi Pasteur and Medimmune collaborate on monoclonal antibody to prevent illnesses associated with RSV
* Sanofi Pasteur and Medimmune collaborate on monoclonal antibody to prevent illnesses associated with RSV
LONDON Feb 8 Workspace Group PLC : * Like-for-like rent roll up 4.5% (£1.9M) in the financial year to date * Like-for-like occupancy is now 89.6%, up 1.9% in the year to date * London property portfolio is valued at £799M, increase of 3.6% (£28M) since
March 2012 * Net initial yield is 7.1% (March 2012: 7.1%)
* Sanofi Pasteur and Medimmune collaborate on monoclonal antibody to prevent illnesses associated with RSV
* Medi8897 is a monoclonal antibody (mab) for prevention of lower respiratory tract illness (lrti) caused by respiratory syncytial virus
LONDON, March 3 The London Stock Exchange Group said on Friday it was continuing to work hard to win approval for its planned merger with Deutsche Boerse, a 29 billion euro ($31 billion) deal now widely seen as doomed.