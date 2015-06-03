June 3 Workspace Group Plc, a landlord
for small businesses, reported a 42 percent rise in full-year
net asset value and promised a larger payout, helped by strong
demand for its commercial rental spaces.
EPRA net asset value (NAV) - key measure for developers as
it reflects the value of buildings - rose to 703 pence per share
in the twelve months ended March 31, from 496 pence per share a
year earlier.
EPRA NAVs are calculated according to European Public Real
Estate Association guidelines.
