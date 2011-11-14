* H1 pretax profit 16.9 mln stg vs 18 mln stg yr ago

* H1 revenue down 3 pct

* Raises interim div

Nov 14 British small business landlord Workspace Group Plc posted a lower first-half profit as rental income fell, but raised its interim dividend.

Workspace, which specialises in redeveloping and letting business space to small and medium-sized enterprises, said rental income in the first half was 25 million pounds ($40.2 million), compared with 26 million pounds last year.

Net rental income before disposals rose about 5 percent.

The group raised its interim dividend by 10 percent to 2.93 pence.

For the six months ended Sept. 30, the company's pretax profit fell to 16.9 million pounds, from 18 million pounds last year.

Revenue fell about 3 percent to 33.4 million pounds.

Workspace, which provides space to about 4,000 enterprises across London, said its like-for-like occupancy rose to 87.4 percent from 85.6 percent last year. ($1 = 0.622 British Pounds) (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)