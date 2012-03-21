BRASILIA, March 21 Brazil sees Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and former Colombian Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo as "great" candidates to head the World Bank, signaling increased coordination among developing nations to challenge the United States for the bank's top seat.

The BRICS nations and other developing countries are in "close contact" about the nominations to lead the World Bank, Brazil's Finance Ministry Secretary of Foreign Affairs Carlos Cozendey told Reuters.

"We continue to believe that the president (of the bank) should be chosen based on merit, and it is very positive to have an open competition process in which the candidates compete with their own views about the bank," Cozendey wrote in an e-mail response to questions.

Okonjo-Iweala and Ocampo, both with credentials as economists and diplomats, are set to be nominated to the lead the bank, according to sources with knowledge of the process. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Todd Benson)