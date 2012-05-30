* Global carbon market value up 11 pct on year
COLOGNE, Germany, May 30 Carbon market trading
rose 11 percent to a record value of $176 billion in 2011 as an
increase in secondary trading volumes offset lower prices and
slowing economies, the World Bank said on Wednesday.
Companies and governments are turning to emissions trading
as a tool for fighting climate change, with the European Union
by far the most active since its cap-and-trade scheme began in
2005.
A record number of emissions products were traded in 2011,
even though prices of EU carbon permits and international
offsets plumbed new depths well below $10 a tonne late in the
year, the bank said in its annual report on carbon markets.
Worldwide emissions trading last year rose 17 percent in
volume to 10.3 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, with
permits in the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) accounting for
more than three quarters of the total.
The rise in volume lifted the value of the EU market to $148
billion from a revised $134 billion in 2010, even though average
EU carbon prices fell 4 percent year on year to $18.80 a tonne.
Carbon markets were not immune to recent global economic
volatility from the Arab Spring, Japan's Fukushima nuclear
disaster and the euro zone debt crisis, the World Bank report
said.
"A considerable portion of the trades is primarily motivated
by hedging, portfolio adjustments, profit-taking and arbitrage,"
it said.
But if carbon prices continue to remain below $10 a tonne,
there will be little incentive for companies and governments to
invest in low-carbon projects, a bank official said.
"There is a question over whether (prices) are high enough
to support new projects coming in," Alexandre Kossoy, senior
financial specialist with the World Bank's Carbon Finance Unit,
told reporters in an industry conference.
He said carbon prices could rise if the EU agreed to toughen
its 2020 emissions-reduction ambitions or took other policy
measures to rebalance a massive oversupply of carbon units,
which is likely to last until 2020.
But front-year EU carbon prices are averaging under $10 a
tonne so far this year as the bloc's sluggish economy dampens
demand for carbon permits in a market that analysts say has
accumulated a surplus near the equivalent of 1 billion tonnes.
"We are in a very difficult situation where we don't have
any positive price signal coming from the international
community," said Pedro Moura Costa, executive president of Rio
de Janeiro's environmental commodity exchange, BVRio.
Other national and regional carbon schemes showed mixed
results. New Zealand's carbon market value tripled to $351
million, while the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative in North
America nearly halved to $249 million, the bank said.
INTERNATIONAL OFFSETS
Secondary trading volumes for international offsets
regulated by the United Nations also soared in 2011, rising 43
percent year on year to 1.8 billion units valued at $23 billion.
The main reason for this was a rise in demand for
U.N.-backed emissions offsets, because a certain number of the
credits can be used for compliance in markets such as the EU
ETS.
Average offset prices, which trade at a discount to EU
carbon prices, fell 21 percent year on year to $12.80 a tonne as
a record number of credits were issued last year.
The Clean Development Mechanism (CDM), which paves the way
for investments in emission-reduction projects in developing
nations, is the biggest offset market. It accounted for over 95
percent of total spot and secondary emissions offset trading.
Direct pre-2013 CDM project-based transactions declined to
under $1 billion in 2011 from $1.5 billion in the previous year
as its 2008-2012 commitment period draws to an end.
Primary investment in post-2012 CDM offsets, however, rose
to nearly $2 billion in 2011 from $1.2 billion, despite
depressed prices and uncertainty about the future of the Kyoto
Protocol and its market mechanisms such as the CDM.
U.N. climate talks in South Africa last year reached
agreement on a package of measures that would extend Kyoto, a
global pact enforcing carbon cuts, and decide on a new, legally
binding accord by 2015, coming into force by 2020.
The World Bank suggested recent and emerging cap-and-trade
schemes in Australia, California, Mexico, South Korea and Quebec
could contribute to future growth in overall carbon trading.
Primary project-based transactions in the voluntary offset
market were valued at $569 million in 2011, up 37 percent, the
bank said.
($1 = 0.7977 euros)
