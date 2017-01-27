RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - World
Bank loans to Peru threaten to fuel destruction of the Amazon
rainforest and drive climate change by financing new gas
pipelines, despite a bank commitment to use its development
funds to help cut global warming, campaigners said on Friday in
a report the Washington-based lender disputed as inaccurate and
lacking context.
About $2.5 billion in World Bank investments in Peru are
subsidizing 26 new oil and gas concessions and other energy
infrastructure, said the Bank Information Center, a U.S.-based
advocacy group (BIC).
The investments in Peru are part of a broader $15 billion
dollar fund - about a third of the World Bank's total
investments - known as Development Policy Financing (DPF), aimed
at helping countries cut poverty.
The Bank's Climate Action Plan "identifies DPF operations as
the main instrument for incentivizing countries to transition
to low-carbon economies," BIC noted in a statement.
Climate scientists say that to meet globally agreed targets
to limit climate change most energy sources developed now and in
the future must be renewable and many fossil fuel reserves must
remain untapped.
Peru is home to the world's forth largest tropical
rainforest and preserving these trees constitutes 70 percent of
the South American nation's international climate change
commitments.
Campaigners say World Bank-backed fossil fuel investments in
the Amazon will pollute the rainforest, hurt indigenous land
rights and contribute to climate change rather than help curb
it.
"The World Bank has pledged to help countries adopt a
low-carbon development path specifically by phasing out fossil
fuel subsidies," Nezir Sinani from the Bank Information Center
said in a statement.
"However, the Bank's lending policy does the opposite."
The World Bank disputed those statements, saying its lending
was designed to spurn economic growth in Peru through
public-private partnerships along with environmental protection.
"The Bank has supported Peru's effort to mitigate and manage
the impacts of climate change and natural disasters through a
range of instruments," the lender said in a statement.
Local authorities decided natural gas pipelines and other
large infrastructure projects in the Amazon were good
investments, the World Bank said.
Development Policy Financing has been an effective source of
funding to help countries combat climate change and improve
resilience, by investing in infrastructure, human capital and
effective regulations, the World Bank said.
The World Bank said it helped Peru create its Ministry of
Environment and Natural Resource Management as part of its work
in improving governance in the nation of 30 million.
The Bank said its investments in rural Andean regions are
boosting resilience to climate change by improving road access,
and that it is working with indigenous communities in the Amazon
to improve forest conservation.
But campaigners are urging the World Bank to stop supporting
fossil fuel extraction and exploration in the Amazon in order to
limit climate change and protect the world's largest rainforest
as a bulkwark against the global problem.
The Asian Development Bank already excludes oil and gas
exploration from its loan portfolio campaigners said, urging the
World Bank to do the same.
Peru's government did not immediately comment on the report.
