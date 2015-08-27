DUBAI Aug 27 International Finance Corp (IFC),
a unit of the World Bank, plans to meet fixed income investors
starting on Monday ahead of a potential issue of U.S.
dollar-denominated sukuk, a document from lead arrangers showed
on Thursday.
IFC, rated Aaa/AAA by international rating agencies, has
picked Dubai Islamic Bank, HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and
Standard Chartered Bank to arrange the investor meetings.
The meetings will be held in the Middle East, with a
possible sukuk issue to follow subject to market conditions, the
document showed. The document gave no indication of the size of
the issue or maturity.
The sukuk will be listed on Nasdaq Dubai and an application
will also be made for a subsequent listing on the London Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)