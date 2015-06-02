By Nina Chestney
LONDON, June 2 Europe's top oil and gas companies
urged governments around the world to introduce a global pricing
system for carbon emissions on Monday, as governments meet in Bonn,
Germany, to work on a U.N. deal to fight climate change.
Thirty-two energy companies led by Russia's Gazprom
accounted for almost a third of all man-made greenhouse gas emissions
in 2013 if the burning of all the coal, oil and gas they produce is
taken into account, a study by information provider Thomson Reuters
and global sustainability consultancy BDS Consultancy showed last
month.
Emissions from the use of a company's products are usually
excluded from corporate carbon accounts, which are based on emissions
during operations, because they are outside firms' control.
Below is a table of the top 20 of these emitters in descending
order, based on the most recent available data from 2013. All figures
have been rounded up to the nearest whole number.
COMPANY COUNTRY GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS 2013
Gazprom Russia 1.26 billion tonnes
Coal India India 820 million tonnes
Glencore Xstrata Switzerland 811 million tonnes
Petrochina China 807 million tonnes
Rosneft Russia 705 million tonnes
Royal Dutch Shell Netherlands 683 million tonnes
Exxon Mobil United States 677 million tonnes
Total France 600 million tonnes
China Petroleum & China 588 million tonnes
Chemical
Corporation
Petroleo Brasileiro Brazil 573 million tonnes
Petrobras
BP Britain 478 million tonnes
Chevron United States 425 million tonnes
BHP Billiton Britain 407 million tonnes
Eni Italy 330 million tonnes
Statoil Norway 294 million tonnes
Lukoil Russia 286 million tonnes
RWE Germany 235 million tonnes
ConocoPhillips United States 216 million tonnes
Anglo American Britain 187 million tonnes
Rio Tinto Britain 177 million tonnes
