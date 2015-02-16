MILAN Feb 16 U.S. bank Morgan Stanley has a 5 percent stake in Italian travel retailer World Duty Free since Feb. 5, Italian market watchdog Consob said in a filing on Monday.

Italy's Benetton family, World Duty Free's top shareholder with a 50.1 percent stake, has repeatedly said it is open to cut its stake in the group and bring on board a partner. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Danilo Masoni)