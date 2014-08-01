LONDON Aug 1 Travel and duty-free retailer World Duty Free Group on Friday said it expected full year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to hit 255-265 million euros ($341.67-$355.07 million).

The company, which was spun off from highway restaurants operator Autogrill in Oct. 2013, said second-quarter stood at EBITDA at 71 million euros, slightly higher than a year ago.

Revenues in the period rose 15.9 percent to 608.5 million euros.

($1 = 0.7463 Euros) (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Valentina Za)