UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Aug 1 Travel and duty-free retailer World Duty Free Group on Friday said it expected full year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to hit 255-265 million euros ($341.67-$355.07 million).
The company, which was spun off from highway restaurants operator Autogrill in Oct. 2013, said second-quarter stood at EBITDA at 71 million euros, slightly higher than a year ago.
Revenues in the period rose 15.9 percent to 608.5 million euros.
($1 = 0.7463 Euros) (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Valentina Za)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources