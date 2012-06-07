BRIEF-Delta announces intention to acquire additional shares of Grupo Aeroméxico
(Corrects name of company executive)
KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 India's GAIL (India) Ltd has allotted nearly $1 billion to fund purchases of shale gas assets in the United States and Canada, Prabhat Singh, director marketing of GAIL India, said on Thursday. (Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Feb 13 NRG Energy Inc, the largest U.S. independent power producer, said it would appoint two directors in a deal with activist investor Elliott Management and private equity firm Bluescape Energy Partners.
* MX Gold Corp . Signs loi to acquire a 50% interest in the Durango smelter project in Mexico