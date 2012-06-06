* Targets to grow order book by 5-10 percent
* Eyes technology buys in niche areas, emerging economies
* Deepwater, unconventional oil-gas, LNG to drive growth
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, June 6 General Electric Co's
oil and gas unit aims to boost its order book by 5-10 percent in
the next few years by buying technology and securing more deals
from companies pursuing deepwater, liquefied natural gas (LNG)
and unconventional projects, senior executives said on
Wednesday.
The U.S. conglomerate is riding on a global resource wave,
as explorers try to tap oil and gas reserves in harder-to-reach
deepwater fields and as companies pour money into LNG projects
in Australia to meet growing demand from energy-hungry Asia.
"Our ambition is to grow anywhere from 5 to 10 percent,"
Prady Iyyanki, vice president of turbomachinery at GE Oil & Gas,
told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Gas Conference. He
was referring to growth for the unit's order book.
"We want to get broader and deeper."
Oil and gas orders at the unit grew from $1 billion in 1994
to $15.7 billion in 2011, mainly through acquisitions, he said.
The company provides technology and machinery to the oil and gas
industry while also offering maintenance services.
"In South America, it's the offshore and if you look at the
U.S., it's the unconventionals. In Asia, it's just the GDP
growth," Iyyanki said when asked about potential growth areas.
"In the Middle East, we see aging units which needs upgrade."
FLOATING LNG, AUSTRALIA
GE also provides technology and turbines for multiple LNG
plants in Australia such as Chevron Corp's Gorgon and
Wheatstone as well as Inpex Corp's Ichthys.
GE is in talks to provide equipment for Malaysia's floating
LNG project, after securing a contract to supply steam turbine
and compressor to R o yal Dutch Shell's Prelude project.
Australia is expected to surpass Qatar as the top LNG
exporter by the end of the decade, but swelling costs,
tightening credit and mounting foreign competition to supply
Asian buyers may slow projects.
"We do see a little bit of a slowdown in LNG prospects but
it depends on how North American gas exports come into play,"
Iyyanki said.
Rising costs for oil and gas exploration is demanding better
and more efficient technology especially in fast-growing
deepwater areas, Iyyanki said.
The global average cost of producing a barrel of oil
equivalent per day is expected to rise to $92, nearly double the
$48 a barrel in 2011, GE said.
NEW TECHNOLOGY, EMERGING ECONOMIES
The company is also investing in new technology such as
compressing natural gas in a box for home use and micro LNG,
one-tenth of the size of a usual liquefaction plant, that can be
used on ships.
GE is on the lookout for more buys in technology and regions
such as emerging economies where it expects strong growth,
Iyyanki said.
The Fairfield, Connecticut-based company makes electric
turbines, water-purification systems, medical equipment and
other infrastructure equipment that developing nations invest in
as they industrialise.
"We put the big building blocks in place. There are niche
technologies which will be relatively small acquisitions," said
John Lammas, vice president engineering at GE Oil & Gas.
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Gordon; Editing by Himani
Sarkar)