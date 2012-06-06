KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 Qatargas, the world's largest supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG), is operating at full capacity and has no plan to cut exports, its chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We are exporting all of our volume," said Khalid bin Khalifa al-Thani, chief executive of Qatargas Operating Co Ltd, said. (Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Writing by Ed Davies)