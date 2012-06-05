KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 Royal Dutch Shell
said on Tuesday a drop in oil prices was due to lower demand and
the reduced impact of geopolitical issues on the market.
"The softening of the oil price at the moment is a
reflection of geopolitical issues being less dominant and lower
demand coming into the picture," CEO Peter Voser told reporters
at the World Gas Conference.
Brent crude prices have fallen under $100 a barrel
to a 16-month low as weak economic data from the United States
and China added to ongoing worries about the euro zone crisis.
(Reporting by Florence Tan and Simon Webb; Writing by Ed
Davies; Editing by Michael Urquhart)