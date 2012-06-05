KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 Royal Dutch Shell said on Tuesday a drop in oil prices was due to lower demand and the reduced impact of geopolitical issues on the market.

"The softening of the oil price at the moment is a reflection of geopolitical issues being less dominant and lower demand coming into the picture," CEO Peter Voser told reporters at the World Gas Conference.

Brent crude prices have fallen under $100 a barrel to a 16-month low as weak economic data from the United States and China added to ongoing worries about the euro zone crisis. (Reporting by Florence Tan and Simon Webb; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Michael Urquhart)