KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 The head of French oil firm Total said on Friday it was maintaining its target of a 2.5 percent annual increase in oil and gas production and expects to restart production at its Elgin complex before year-end.

The Elgin complex in Aberdeen, Scotland was shut after a leak.

"We are confident that we will restart (Elgin production) before the end of the year," Total chief executive Christophe de Margerie said at a news conference. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Writing by Ed Davies; editing by Miral Fahmy)