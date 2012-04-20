WASHINGTON, April 19

TOP STORIES

-----------

BEIRUT/UNITED NATIONS - Syria and the United Nations signed an agreement on Thursday on terms for hundreds of observers to monitor a ceasefire, but fierce diplomatic wrangling lies ahead to persuade the West that the mission can have the authority and power to ensure peace.

- - - -

MANAMA - Formula One cars take to the track in Bahrain on Friday with the government hoping a successful Grand Prix will draw a line under more than a year of Arab Spring protests and activists promising to mark the motor race with "days of rage".

- - - -

PARIS - With his back against the wall, President Nicolas Sarkozy brushed off opinion polls that show he will lose France's presidential election and delivered a defiant speech three days from the first round of the vote.

- - - -

BHUBANESWAR, India - India successfully test-fired on Thursday a nuclear-capable missile that can reach Beijing and Eastern Europe, thrusting the emerging Asian power into a small club of nations that can deploy nuclear weapons at such a great distance.

- - - -

WASHINGTON - China has provided some assistance to North Korea's missile program, U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said on Thursday, a week after the hermit state's failed missile launch triggered broad international condemnation.

- - - -

BAGHDAD - More than 20 bombs hit cities and towns across Iraq on Thursday, killing at least 36 and wounding almost 150, police and hospital sources said, raising fears of sectarian strife in a country whose authorities are keen to show they can now maintain security.

- - - -

BRUSSELS - European Union governments are to suspend most sanctions against Myanmar next week, EU diplomats said on Thursday, in recognition of rapid political and economic reforms after decades of military dictatorship.

- - - -

KHARTOUM/JUBA - Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir all but declared war against his newly independent neighbor on Thursday, vowing to teach South Sudan a "final lesson by force" after it occupied a disputed oil field.

- - - -

KABUL - Afghan President Hamid Karzai condemned photographs of U.S. soldiers posing with the mangled bodies of Afghan insurgent bombers as "inhuman" on Thursday, calling for a rapid transition from NATO to Afghan security to prevent more such incidents.

- - - -

VIENNA - Iran says it is ready to resume talks with the U.N. nuclear watchdog two months after their last meeting ended in failure, but still appears to be stonewalling a request for access to a key military site, Western diplomats said on Thursday.

- - - -

OSLO - Norwegian anti-Islamic fanatic Anders Behring Breivik told a court on Thursday he had planned for even bigger attacks before killing 77 people and had prepared for the massacre by playing computer games.

- - - -

BUENOS AIRES - Argentine lawmakers took their first step toward nationalizing the country's No. 1 oil company when a Senate committee agreed on the outlines of a bill to put YPF under state control.

- - - -

LONDON - A last-minute legal decision that delayed the deportation of a terrorism suspect from Britain to Jordan sparked incredulity and outrage on Thursday from politicians and media angry at the coalition government's handling of the high profile affair. (Editing by Philip Barbara)