TOP STORIES

Bill Clinton confronts protesters who say his crime reforms hurt blacks

NEW YORK - Former President Bill Clinton faces down protesters angry at the impact his 1994 crime reforms have had on black Americans and defends the record of his wife, Hillary Clinton, who is relying on the support of black voters in her quest for the presidency. (USA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Luciana Lopez and Jonathan Allen, 965 words)

Europe's banks under scrutiny as regulators look into Panama Papers

BERN/GENEVA - Banking watchdogs across Europe begin checking whether lenders have ties to massive document leak from Panama that shows how offshore companies are used to stash clients' wealth. (PANAMA-TAX/SWISS (UPDATE 5, PIX), moved, by Joshua Franklin and Stephanie Nebehay, 997 words)

Syrian rebels seize Islamic State stronghold -monitor, sources

AMMAN - Syrian rebel forces take over a town near the Turkish border that had been the main stronghold of Islamic State in the northern Aleppo countryside, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and rebel sources says. (MIDEAST CRISIS-SYRIA/REBELS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, 477 words)

For NATO trainers, race against time to prepare Afghan troops to go it alone

SORAB - Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Chung, leading a team of U.S. advisers in Helmand province to help train the Afghan army's embattled 215th Corps, knows he does not have much time. (AFGHANISTAN-ARMY/NATO (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by James Mackenzie, 868 words)

ASIA

Modi's rural income promise leaves Indian farmers, experts cold

BARGARH, India/NEW DELHI, April 8 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to need a big rise in economic growth and a run of good weather to have a chance of fulfilling his promise to double farmers' incomes by 2022. (INDIA-FARMERS/ (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Jatindra Dash, Rajesh Kumar Singh and Mayank Bhardwaj, 800 words)

EUROPE

Denmark arrests four for suspected IS support, two for weapons

COPENHAGEN - Danish police say they arrest four people suspected of having been recruited by Islamic State to commit terrorist violence, and two others of breaking Danish weapons law. (DENMARK-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX), moved, by Teis Jensen, 373 words)

Amnesty says "serious flaws" mar Greek side of EU-Turkey migrants' deal

ATHENS - Migrants held on the Greek islands Lesbos and Chios live in "appalling" conditions with little access to legal aid or information about their fate under a European Union agreement that will send some back to Turkey, Amnesty International says. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/GREECE, moved, by Karolina Tagaris, 382 words)

Irish PM's 'historic' coalition offer spurned by rival

DUBLIN - Ireland's second-largest political party rejects a coalition offer from acting Prime Minister Enda Kenny, less than 24 hours after he made the unprecedented proposal to try to break a prolonged post-election deadlock. (IRELAND-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Padraic Halpin, 411 words)

EU may require visas from Americans and Canadians - EU source

BRUSSELS - The European Union executive is considering whether to make U.S. and Canadian citizens apply for visas before travelling to the bloc, a move that could raise tensions as Brussels negotiates a trade pact with Washington. (EU-USA/VISAS (UPDATE 3), moved, by Gabriela Baczynska, 386 words)

UNITED STATES

Texas teen's death spurs renewed call to fix recalled cars

APRIL 7 The brother of a Texas teenager killed by shrapnel from an exploding Takata Corp air bag says that his family never received a recall notice about the defective vehicle safety device. (AUTOS-TAKATA/ (PIX), moved, by Bernie Woodall and David Shepardson, 502 words)

Obama defends his choice of white male for Supreme Court

CHICAGO - President Obama defends his pick of white male to fill vacancy on Supreme Court from criticism from progressives who would have rather seen more diverse choice. (USA-COURT/OBAMA (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Roberta Rampton, 555 words)

AMERICAS

Brazil gov't denies illegal funding, says can defeat impeachment

BRASILIA - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff's government rejects new accusations that her election was illegally funded with graft money and expresses confidence it can block an attempt to impeach her. (BRAZIL-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Silvio Cascione and Anthony Boadle, 479 words)

Fidel Castro, 89, makes rare public appearance after Obama visit

HAVANA - Former Cuban President Fidel Castro makes a rare appearance outside of his home, visiting a school in Havana to mark the birthday of a fallen revolutionary heroine, days after penning a scornful critique of U.S. President Barack Obama's recent visit. (CUBA-CASTRO/ (UPDATE 1, TV), moved, by Frank Jack Daniel, 400 words)

As Peru's Fujimori splits voters, race is on for runner-up

LIMA - With surname and history that spark fury among some Peruvians and adoration among others, center-right presidential contender Keiko Fujimori manages to stay atop turbulent field of candidates. (PERU-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 2, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Mitra Taj, 543 words)

Venezuela leader threatens to cut opposition legislature's term

Venezuela's socialist leader Nicolas Maduro threatens to seek constitutional amendment to slash opposition-led legislature's term and vows to lead "revolution" should his foes wrest him from presidency. (VENEZUELA-POLITICS, moved, Andrew Cawthorne and Eyanir Chinea, 395 words)