TOP STORIES

'It's over,' Trump says, eyeing victory in Indiana

WASHINGTON - Front-runner Donald Trump says he will have essentially sealed the Republican U.S. presidential nomination if he wins Tuesday's contest in Indiana, where he holds a big lead over chief rival Ted Cruz. (USA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, GRAPHIC, TV), moved, by Steve Holland and Valerie Volcovici, 780 words)

+ See also:

- USA-ELECTION/TRUMP/PROTEST (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Lucy Nicholson and Jane Ross, 387 words

Russia says talks to extend Syrian lull in fighting to Aleppo

MOSCOW/BEIRUT - Russia says talks are taking place to include Aleppo in a temporary lull in fighting declared by the Syrian army in some western parts of the country, a sign of intensified efforts to halt a surge of violence in Syria's former commercial capital. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (UPDATE 4), moved, by Lidia Kelly and John Davison, 687 words)

+ See also:

- MIDEAST CRISIS/SYRIA-KERRY (UPDATE 1), moved, 399 words

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/ISLAMICSTATE-ATTACKS, moved, 343 words

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-POLITICS (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Stephen Kalin and Ahmed Rasheed, 573 words

- USA-REFUGEES/CONNECTICUT (PIX), moved, by Ted Seifer, 480 words

Suspected Islamic State suicide bomber kills two police in southeast Turkey-sources

GAZIANTEP, Turkey - Two police officers are killed and 22 people wounded in a suicide car bomb attack in the southeastern Turkish city of Gaziantep, the governor and police sources say, in one of three attacks on the security forces. (TURKEY-BLAST/ (UPDATE 5, PIX), moved, by Seyhmus Cakan, 575 words)

+ See also:

- MAY-DAY-TURKEY/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), by Melih Aslan and Osman Orsal, 368 words

- TURKEY-BLAST/BURSA-CLAIM (UPDATE 1), moved, 224 words

Pope condemns paedophilia as details of girl's death shock Italy

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis calls for "severe punishment" for paedophiles after new details emerged in Italy of the 2014 death of a six-year-old girl who is alleged to have been thrown from a balcony by her abuser. (POPE-ABUSE/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Philip Pullella, 431 words)

ASIA

Asian shares slip, Nikkei skids on yen strength

TOKYO - Asian shares fall in early trading, with Japan's Nikkei plunging after the dollar notched a fresh 18-month low against the yen. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Lisa Twaronite, 437 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Jessica Macy Yu and Sue-Lin Wong, 520 words

Wary of China's Indian Ocean activities, U.S., India discuss anti-submarine warfare

NEW DELHI/HONG KONG - India and the United States are in talks to help each other track submarines in the Indian Ocean, military officials say, a move that could further tighten defense ties between New Delhi and Washington as China steps up its undersea activities. (INDIA-USA/SUBMARINES (PIX), moved, by Sanjeev Miglani and Greg Torode, 733 words)

+ See also:

- SOUTHCHINASEA-CHINA/FISHINGBOATS (FEATURE, PIX), moved, by Megha Rajagopalan, 1013 words

Afghan forces battle to push Taliban from southern highway

KANDAHAR - Afghan security forces have been battling to push back Taliban fighters seeking to cut off the capital of the southern province of Uruzgan, officials say as army units work to clear roadside bombs from the main highway into the town. (AFGHANISTAN-TALIBAN/ (moved), by Sayed Sarwar Amani, 684 words)

UNITED STATES

Halliburton and Baker Hughes scrap $28-bln merger

Oilfied services provider Halliburton Co and smaller rival Baker Hughes Inc announce termination of their $28 billion merger deal after opposition from U.S. and European antitrust regulators. (BAKERHUGHES-M&A/HALLIBURTON (UPDATE 3, PIX), by Mike Stone, 428 words)

Bergdahl defense can access classified information, U.S. court rules

Lawyers for U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, who faces a potential life sentence for desertion while serving in Afghanistan, should have access to classified material to prepare his defense, a military appeals court rules. (USA-DEFENSE/BERGDAHL (UPDATE 1), moved, 435 words)

AMERICAS

Brazil's Rousseff ups social spending as Senate ruling looms

SAO PAULO - Brazil's beleaguered President Dilma Rousseff vows to raise spending on her party's signature anti-poverty program in an appeal to her political base, warning that her opponents would slash social expenditure if she is stripped of office. (BRAZIL-POLITICS/ROUSSEFF (UPDATE 1), moved, 429 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Iran's moderates make modest gains in run-off election

DUBAI - Moderate candidates allied to President Hassan Rouhani come out strongest in a second round of parliamentary elections in Iran, early results show, but appear unlikely to clinch an overall majority. (IRAN-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Sam Wilkin, 500 words)

Yemen officials say peace talks suspended after Houthis seize base

CAIRO - The Yemeni government suspends direct peace talks to end the country's civil war after the Houthi movement and its armed allies seize a military base north of the capital Sanaa, two members of the official delegation to the talks say. (YEMEN-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Mohammed Ghobari, 353 words)

EUROPE

Anti-immigrant AfD says Muslims not welcome in Germany

STUTTGART, Germany - Germany's anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AfD) backs an election manifesto that says Islam is not compatible with the country's constitution and calls for a ban on minarets and the burqa.(GERMANY-AFD/ISLAM (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Tina Bellon, 400 words)

Labour candidate favourite for London mayor after racially charged campaign

LONDON - Sadiq Khan of Britain's opposition Labour Party is the strong favourite to win London's mayoral election on Thursday after a contest marked by religious tension and accusations of racism. (BRITAIN-POLITICS/LONDON (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by William James, 400 words)

Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests spread

ALMATY - Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, facing a growing wave of protests against planned changes to land ownership, evokes the image of war-torn Ukraine on Sunday as he calls for national unity. (KAZAKHSTAN-PROTESTS/PRESIDENT (PIX), moved, 478 words)

SPORT

Leicester draw at Man United to move to brink of title

LONDON - Leicester City must wait at least one more day for their first-ever Premier League title after drawing 1-1 with Manchester United at Old Trafford. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/MNU-LEI (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, 430 words)