TOP STORIES
'It's over,' Trump says, eyeing victory in Indiana
WASHINGTON - Front-runner Donald Trump says he will have
essentially sealed the Republican U.S. presidential nomination
if he wins Tuesday's contest in Indiana, where he holds a big
lead over chief rival Ted Cruz.

words)
Russia says talks to extend Syrian lull in fighting to
Aleppo
MOSCOW/BEIRUT - Russia says talks are taking place to
include Aleppo in a temporary lull in fighting declared by the
Syrian army in some western parts of the country, a sign of
intensified efforts to halt a surge of violence in Syria's
former commercial capital.

Suspected Islamic State suicide bomber kills two police in
southeast Turkey-sources
GAZIANTEP, Turkey - Two police officers are killed and 22
people wounded in a suicide car bomb attack in the southeastern
Turkish city of Gaziantep, the governor and police sources say,
in one of three attacks on the security forces.

Pope condemns paedophilia as details of girl's death shock
Italy
VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis calls for "severe punishment"
for paedophiles after new details emerged in Italy of the 2014
death of a six-year-old girl who is alleged to have been thrown
from a balcony by her abuser.

ASIA
Asian shares slip, Nikkei skids on yen strength
TOKYO - Asian shares fall in early trading, with Japan's
Nikkei plunging after the dollar notched a fresh 18-month low
against the yen.

Wary of China's Indian Ocean activities, U.S., India discuss
anti-submarine warfare
NEW DELHI/HONG KONG - India and the United States are in
talks to help each other track submarines in the Indian Ocean,
military officials say, a move that could further tighten
defense ties between New Delhi and Washington as China steps up
its undersea activities.

Afghan forces battle to push Taliban from southern highway
KANDAHAR - Afghan security forces have been battling to push
back Taliban fighters seeking to cut off the capital of the
southern province of Uruzgan, officials say as army units work
to clear roadside bombs from the main highway into the town.
(AFGHANISTAN-TALIBAN/ (moved), by Sayed Sarwar Amani, 684 words)
UNITED STATES
Halliburton and Baker Hughes scrap $28-bln merger
Oilfied services provider Halliburton Co and smaller rival
Baker Hughes Inc announce termination of their $28 billion
merger deal after opposition from U.S. and European antitrust
regulators.

Bergdahl defense can access classified information, U.S.
court rules
Lawyers for U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, who faces a
potential life sentence for desertion while serving in
Afghanistan, should have access to classified material to
prepare his defense, a military appeals court rules.

AMERICAS
Brazil's Rousseff ups social spending as Senate ruling looms
SAO PAULO - Brazil's beleaguered President Dilma Rousseff
vows to raise spending on her party's signature anti-poverty
program in an appeal to her political base, warning that her
opponents would slash social expenditure if she is stripped of
office.
MIDDLE EAST
Iran's moderates make modest gains in run-off election
DUBAI - Moderate candidates allied to President Hassan
Rouhani come out strongest in a second round of parliamentary
elections in Iran, early results show, but appear unlikely to
clinch an overall majority.

Yemen officials say peace talks suspended after Houthis
seize base
CAIRO - The Yemeni government suspends direct peace talks to
end the country's civil war after the Houthi movement and its
armed allies seize a military base north of the capital Sanaa,
two members of the official delegation to the talks say.
two members of the official delegation to the talks say.

EUROPE
Anti-immigrant AfD says Muslims not welcome in Germany
STUTTGART, Germany - Germany's anti-immigration party
Alternative for Germany (AfD) backs an election manifesto that
says Islam is not compatible with the country's constitution and
calls for a ban on minarets and the burqa.

Labour candidate favourite for London mayor after racially
charged campaign
LONDON - Sadiq Khan of Britain's opposition Labour Party is
the strong favourite to win London's mayoral election on
Thursday after a contest marked by religious tension and
accusations of racism.

Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests spread
ALMATY - Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, facing a
growing wave of protests against planned changes to land
ownership, evokes the image of war-torn Ukraine on Sunday as he
calls for national unity.

SPORT
Leicester draw at Man United to move to brink of title
LONDON - Leicester City must wait at least one more day for
their first-ever Premier League title after drawing 1-1 with
Manchester United at Old Trafford.
