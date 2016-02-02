Editor: Clarence Fernandez + 65 6870 3861
TOP STORIES
Republican Cruz tops Trump in Iowa presidential race,
Clinton and Sanders tie
DES MOINES, Iowa - Republican Senator Ted Cruz beats
billionaire Donald Trump in Iowa while Democrats Hillary Clinton
and Bernie Sanders remain deadlocked in the first presidential
nominating contests of the 2016 White House race. (USA-ELECTION/
(WRAPUP 15, PICTURES, TV, GRAPHIC), moving shortly, by John
Whitesides and Amanda Becker, 800 words
+ See also:
- USA-ELECTION/SOCIALMEDIA (UPDATE 3), moved, by Amy Tennery
and Anjali Athavaley, 313 words
- USA-ELECTION/ETHANOL (PICTURES), moved, by Chris Prentice,
518 words
Zika virus linked to birth defects is international
emergency, WHO says
GENEVA/LONDON - The World Health Organization declares the
mosquito-borne Zika virus an international public health
emergency due to its link to thousands of birth defects in
Brazil as the U.N. agency seeks to build a global response to
the threat. (HEALTH-ZIKA/WHO (UPDATE 4, PICTURES, TV), moved, by
Stephanie Nebehay and Ben Hirschler, 900 words)
+ See also:
- HEALTH-ZIKA/ASIA (PICTURES), moved, by Amy Sawitta Lefevre
and Rozanna Latiff, 550 words
- HEALTH-ZIKA/BRAZIL, moved, by Anthony Boadle and Lisandra
Paraguassu, 780 words
- HEALTH-ZIKA/VENEZUELA, moved, by Alexandra Ulmer, 415
words
- HEALTH-ZIKA/TRAVELINSURANCE (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Jeffrey
Dastins, 500 words
UN announces start of Syria peace talks as government troops
advance
GENEVA/BEIRUT/ROME - The U.N. announces the formal start of
peace talks for Syria and urges world powers to push for a
ceasefire even as government forces, backed by Russian air
strikes, launch their biggest offensive north of Aleppo in a
year. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (WRAPUP 2, PICTURES, TV), moved, by
Tom Miles, John Irish, Tom Perry and Arshad Mohammed, 1,010
words)
+ See also:
- MIDEAST-CRISIS/COALITION, moved, by Arshad Mohammed, 400
words
- MIDEAST-CRISIS/BRITAIN (INTERVIEW, PICTURES), moved, by
Guy Faulconbridge, 600 words
- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-TURKMENS (UPDATE 3), moved, by
Humeyra Pamuk, 560 words
- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-MISTURA (UPDATE 2, PICTURES, TV),
moved, by John Irish and Tom Miles, 550 words
- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-VISIT (UPDATE 3), moved, by Tom Perry
and Arshad Mohammed, 620 words
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip as crude resumes drop
TOKYO - Asian shares falls as crude oil prices slide on
rekindled oversupply fears and after downbeat manufacturing data
raised concerns about sluggish global economic growth.
(GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Lisa Twaronite, 510
words)
ASIA
Suu Kyi allies form Myanmar ruling party after decades of
struggle
NAYPYITAW - Hundreds of lawmakers from Aung San Suu Kyi's
National League of Democracy are sworn into Myanmar's
parliament, with enough seats to choose the first democratically
elected government since the military took power in 1962.
(MYANMAR-POLITICS/PARLIAMENT (UPDATE 2, PICTURES, TV, GRAPHIC),
moved, by Timothy Mclaughlin and Hnin Yadana Zaw, 650 words)
Singapore seizes bank accounts as part of 1MDB probe
SINGAPORE - Singapore has seized a large number of bank
accounts in recent months as part of an investigation into
possible money-laundering linked to Malaysian state investment
fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), authorities say.
(MALAYSIA-POLITICS/SINGAPORE (UPDATE 3), moved, by Saeed Azhar,
430 words)
UNITED STATES
Oregon town tense amid dueling protests over armed takeover
of wildlife refuge
BURNS, Ore. - Tensions flare in the deeply divided town of
Burns, Oregon, as 500 demonstrators on both sides of an armed
occupation of a federal wildlife refuge square off, brandishing
signs and yelling at each other days after one of the occupiers
was shot dead by state police. (OREGON-MILITIA/PROTESTS (UPDATE
2, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Jimmy Urquhart, 420 words)
U.S. budget plan includes over $13 bln for new submarine
-sources
WASHINGTON - The Pentagon's next five-year budget proposal
seeks more than $13 billion in funding for a new submarine to
carry nuclear ballistic missiles, plus orders for more Boeing Co
and Lockheed Martin Corp fighter jets, say sources familiar
with the plans. (USA-BUDGET/ARMS (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Andrea
Shalal, 556 words)
U.S. judge orders explanation of Iran prisoner deal
WASHINGTON - A federal judge challenges the U.S.
government's move to drop charges against an Iranian man accused
of sanctions violations as part of a U.S. prisoner trade agreed
with Iran. (IRAN-NUCLEAR/PRISONERS-CHALLENGE, moved, by Yeganeh
Torbati and Joel Schectman, 450 words)
MIDDLE EAST
Saudi Arabia says 375 civilians killed on its border in
Yemen war
RIYADH - Mortars and rockets fired at Saudi Arabian towns
and villages have killed 375 civilians, including 63 children,
since the start of the Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen in
late March, Riyadh says. (YEMEN-SECURITY/SAUDI/, moved, by
William Maclean and Angus McDowall, 488 words)
EUROPE
Italy drops objections to EU migration fund to Turkey
ROME/BRUSSELS - Italy will contribute to a 3 billion euro
European Union fund to help Turkey tackle the European migration
crisis, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi says, dropping objections
blocking implementation of the plan.
(EUROPE-MIGRANTS/TURKEY-ITALY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Francesca
Piscioneri and Gabriela Baczynska, 530 words)
+ See also:
- EUROPE-MIGRANTS/GERMANY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Joseph Nasr
and Michael Nienaber, 375 words
- EUROPE-MIGRANTS/GERMANY-MERKEL, moved, by Matthias
Inverardi, 350 words
EU's Tusk to present new proposal in Britain talks on
Tuesday
BRUSSELS/LONDON - The head of the European Council will
present a "new settlement" proposal in talks with Britain on
reforms aimed at keeping the country in the 28-nation bloc.
(BRITAIN-EU/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Gabriela
Baczynska and Elizabeth Piper, 540 words)
Cologne steps up security for carnival after attacks at New
Year
COLOGNE - As Cologne gears up for its annual carnival,
authorities say they will put more police on duty, light dark
areas and use video surveillance to make people feel safe after
assaults on women at New Year shocked the nation.
(GERMANY-CARNIVAL/ (PICTURES, TV), moved, by Michelle Martin,
700 words)
SPORTS
FIFA cuts funding to scandal-hit Americas confederations
MIAMI - FIFA has cut off funding to the corruption-hit
confederations for soccer in the Americas, the global football
body says, in a move which could cause future cash flow problems
for the two organisations. (SOCCER-FIFA/AMERICAS, moved, by
Simon Evans, 305 words)