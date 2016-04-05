Editor: Clarence Fernandez + 65 6870 3861

Picture Desk: Singapore + 65 6870 3775

Graphics queries: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT/ET)

TOP STORIES

Panama Papers probes opened, China limits access to news on leaks

HONG KONG/BEIJING - Authorities across the globe open investigations into the activities of the world's rich and powerful after a cache of leaked documents from a Panamanian law firm show possible wrongdoing using offshore company structures. (PANAMA-TAX/ (WRAPUP 1), by Ben Blanchard and Lisa Jucca, 610 words)

+ See also:

- PANAMA-TAX/ICELAND (UPDATE 1, TV), moved, 468 words)

- PANAMA-TAX/BANKS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Lisa Jucca, Denny Thomas and Saeed Azhar, 518 words

Trump makes late push for support on eve of Wisconsin primary

MILWAUKEE - Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump tries to put a difficult week behind him and rally his supporters ahead of a crucial nominating contest in Wisconsin, where he is in the unfamiliar position of underdog. (USA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 6, PICTURES, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Steve Holland, 982 words)

- USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (PICTURES), moved, by Emily Flitter, 976 words

- USA-ELECTION/RYAN, moved, by David Morgan and Susan Cornwell, 500 words

Migrants sent back from Greece arrive in Turkey under EU deal

DIKILI, Turkey/LESBOS, Greece - First migrants deported from Greek islands under disputed EU-Turkey deal are shipped back to Turkey in drive to shut down main route used by more than million people fleeing war and poverty to reach Europe in past year. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/GREECE-RETURNS (UPDATE 7, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Dasha Afanasieva and Karolina Tagaris, 1,038 words)

- EUROPE-MIGRANTS/AUSTRIA-GERMANY, moved, by Caroline Copley, 291 words

EXCLUSIVE-Fierce Afghan fighting slows NATO training mission- new U.S. commander

FORWARD OPERATING BASE GAMBERI, Afghanistan - Intense fighting and unprecedented casualties suffered by Afghan forces in 2015 put U.S. and NATO efforts to train self-sufficient force behind schedule, new commanding general in Afghanistan tells Reuters. (AFGHANISTAN-SECURITY/ (EXCLUSIVE, INTERVIEW, PICTURES), moved, by Paul Tait, 589 words)

ASIA

Vietnam reports first Zika infections, raises alarm

HANOI - Mosquitoes infect two women with the Zika virus in Vietnam, health authorities say, in the country's first cases of a disease linked in Brazil to thousands of suspected cases of microcephaly, a rare birth defect. (HEALTH-ZIKA/VIETNAM (UPDATE 1, TV), moved, by Ho Binh Minh, 316 words)

INTERVIEW-Afghan retreat in Helmand should help battle Taliban

LASHKAR GAH/SORAB, Afghanistan - Surprise withdrawal of Afghan forces from parts of Helmand province may leave large areas under Taliban control, but it should bolster defences of volatile southern region, country's top defense official says. (AFGHANISTAN-TALIBAN/ (INTERVIEW, PICTURES), moving shortly, by Mohammad Stanekzai and James Mackenzie, 754 words)

- AFGHANISTAN-TALIBAN/MANSOUR, moved, by Jibran Ahmad, 330 words

EUROPE

Greece urges EU and IMF to wrap up bailout review as talks resume

ATHENS - Greece urges its international lenders to conclude a key bailout review swiftly, as talks on its fiscal progress resume after the leak of a transcript in which IMF officials apparently mooted scare tactics to get a deal. (EUROZONE-GREECE/REVIEW (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lefteris

Armenia warns Nagorno-Karabakh clashes could turn into all-out war

BAKU/YEREVAN - Armenia's president warns that outbreak of violence in breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh risks spiraling into all-out war, after third day of fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenian-backed separatists. (NAGORNO-KARABAKH/FIGHTING (UPDATE 5, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Nailia Bagirova and Hasmik Mkrtchyan, 783 words)

MIDDLE EAST

U.S. behind strike that killed Nusra Front's Abu Firas -officials

WASHINGTON - The United States carries out an air strike in Syria that kills a prominent leader of al Qaeda offshoot Nusra Front, Abu Firas al-Suri, U.S. officials tell Reuters. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-USA (UPDATE 2), moved, 331 words)

+ See also:

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-MILITANTS, moved, 421 words

Factional splits could hamper Libyan unity government's push for control

TUNIS - In its first days in Tripoli, Libya's U.N.-backed unity government tries to impose its authority swiftly, ordering freeze on ministry budgets and securing prime minister's office with help of powerful armed brigade. But it still faces daunting task as it seeks to unify fractured institutions, boost oil production, and disband or absorb armed brigades that built up power bases while drawing public salaries. (LIBYA-SECURITY/POLITICS (PICTURES), moved, by Aidan Lewis, 712 words)

AMERICAS

Brazil attorney general urges Congress to end impeachment case

BRASILIA - Brazil's attorney general urges a congressional committee to dismiss impeachment charges against President Dilma Rousseff, saying there is no legal basis for the proceedings. (BRAZIL-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Maria Carolina Marcello, 525 words)

- BRAZIL-POLITICS/TACTICS (PICTURES), moved, by Anthony Boadle, 637 words

AFRICA

Corporate South Africa turns its back on Zuma friends

JOHANNESBURG - Three South African companies, including KPMG and Barclays Africa, sever ties with firm owned by Guptas, family of businessmen, due to concerns over their ties to President Jacob Zuma. (SAFRICA-ZUMA/GUPTA (UPDATE 3, PICTURES), moved, by Ed Cropley and Tiisetso Motsoeneng, 494 words)

Gun battles rock Brazzaville in wake of disputed Congo election

BRAZZAVILLE - Gun battles shake capital of Congo Republic, shattering relative calm that followed President Denis Sassou Nguesso's re-election in disputed vote. (CONGO-VIOLENCE/ (UPDATE 4, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Christian Elion, 588 words)

Ivory Coast parliament head used crisis to stockpile arms - UN experts

ABIDJAN - Ivory Coast rebel leader-turned-parliament speaker Guillaume Soro used a 2011 civil war and its aftermath to acquire hundreds of tonnes of weapons, many of which remain under the control of his loyalists in the army, according to U.N. investigators. (IVORYCOAST-UN/, moved, by Joe Bavier, 616 words)