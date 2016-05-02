Editor: Clarence Fernandez + 65 6870 3861

TOP STORIES

'It's over,' Trump says, eyeing victory in Indiana

WASHINGTON - Front-runner Donald Trump says he will have essentially sealed the Republican U.S. presidential nomination if he wins Tuesday's contest in Indiana, where he holds a big lead over chief rival Ted Cruz. (USA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, GRAPHIC, TV), moved, by Steve Holland and Valerie Volcovici, 780 words)

Russia says talks to extend Syrian lull in fighting to Aleppo

MOSCOW/BEIRUT - Russia says talks are taking place to include Aleppo in a temporary lull in fighting declared by the Syrian army in some western parts of the country, a sign of intensified efforts to halt a surge of violence in Syria's former commercial capital. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (UPDATE 4), moved, by Lidia Kelly and John Davison, 687 words)

Suspected Islamic State suicide bomber kills two police in southeast Turkey-sources

GAZIANTEP, Turkey - Two police officers are killed and 22 people wounded in a suicide car bomb attack in the southeastern Turkish city of Gaziantep, the governor and police sources say, in one of three attacks on the security forces. (TURKEY-BLAST/ (UPDATE 5, PIX), moved, by Seyhmus Cakan, 575 words)

Pope condemns paedophilia as details of girl's death shock Italy

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis calls for "severe punishment" for paedophiles after new details emerged in Italy of the 2014 death of a six-year-old girl who is alleged to have been thrown from a balcony by her abuser. (POPE-ABUSE/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Philip Pullella, 431 words)

ASIA

Asia's factories stay sluggish, stimulus lacks traction

SYDNEY - Japanese manufacturing activity shrinks in April at the fastest pace in more than three years as deadly earthquakes disrupt production, while output in China and the rest of Asia remains lukewarm at best. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (moved), by Wayne Cole, 652 words)

S.Korea revives GPS backup project after blaming North for jamming

SEOUL/LONDON - South Korea revives a project to build a backup ship navigation system that would be difficult to hack after a wave of GPS signal jamming attacks it blamed on North Korea disrupted fishing vessel operations, officials say. (SHIPPING-SOUTHKOREA/NAVIGATION (PICTURES), by Jack Kim and Jonathan Saul, 806 words)

Wary of China's Indian Ocean activities, U.S., India discuss anti-submarine warfare

NEW DELHI/HONG KONG - India and the United States are in talks to help each other track submarines in the Indian Ocean, military officials say, a move that could further tighten defense ties between New Delhi and Washington as China steps up its undersea activities. (INDIA-USA/SUBMARINES (PIX), moved, by Sanjeev Miglani and Greg Torode, 733 words)

China airs two more confessions by Taiwan fraud suspects

BEIJING - Confessions by two more Taiwanese telecoms fraud suspects, from among dozens deported from Kenya to China last month, are aired by Chinese state television, in apparent backing of China's contention that Taiwan deals with such crimes lightly. (CHINA-TAIWAN/CRIME (TV), moved, 428 words)

French PM says all Australian submarines to be built in Australia

CANBERRA - French Prime Minister Manuel Valls says he was committed to building all of a new Australian submarine fleet in Australia, apparently contradicting the French contractor who said last week the deal would create jobs in France. (AUSTRALIA-SUBMARINES/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Jane Wardell, 411 words)

UNITED STATES

Five Seattle police injured, nine people arrested after May Day marches

Five Seattle police officers are injured and at least nine people arrested, after unruly demonstrators hurl projectiles and Molotov cocktails and break windows, authorities say. (SEATTLE-MAYDAY/PROTESTS (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, 361 words)

AMERICAS

Brazil's Rousseff ups social spending as Senate ruling looms

SAO PAULO - Brazil's beleaguered President Dilma Rousseff vows to raise spending on her party's signature anti-poverty program in an appeal to her political base, warning that her opponents would slash social expenditure if she is stripped of office. (BRAZIL-POLITICS/ROUSSEFF (UPDATE 1), moved, 429 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Iran's moderates make modest gains in run-off election

DUBAI - Moderate candidates allied to President Hassan Rouhani come out strongest in a second round of parliamentary elections in Iran, early results show, but appear unlikely to clinch an overall majority. (IRAN-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Sam Wilkin, 500 words)

Yemen officials say peace talks suspended after Houthis seize base

CAIRO - The government suspends direct peace talks to end Yemen's civil war after the Houthi movement and its armed allies seize a military base north of the capital Sanaa, two members of the official delegation to the talks say. (YEMEN-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Mohammed Ghobari, 353 words)

EUROPE

Anti-immigrant AfD says Muslims not welcome in Germany

STUTTGART, Germany - Germany's anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AfD) backs an election manifesto that says Islam is not compatible with the country's constitution and calls for a ban on minarets and the burqa. (GERMANY-AFD/ISLAM (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Tina Bellon, 400 words)

Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests spread

ALMATY - Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, facing a growing wave of protests against planned changes to land ownership, evokes the image of war-torn Ukraine as he calls for national unity. (KAZAKHSTAN-PROTESTS/PRESIDENT (PIX), moved, 478 words)

SPORT

Leicester draw at Man United to move to brink of title

LONDON - Leicester City must wait at least one more day for their first-ever Premier League title after drawing 1-1 with Manchester United at Old Trafford. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/MNU-LEI (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, 430 words)