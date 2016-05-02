Editor: Clarence Fernandez + 65 6870 3861
TOP STORIES
'It's over,' Trump says, eyeing victory in Indiana
WASHINGTON - Front-runner Donald Trump says he will have
essentially sealed the Republican U.S. presidential nomination
if he wins Tuesday's contest in Indiana, where he holds a big
lead over chief rival Ted Cruz. (USA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 2, PIX,
GRAPHIC, TV), moved, by Steve Holland and Valerie Volcovici, 780
words)
+ See also:
- USA-ELECTION/TRUMP/PROTEST (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by
Lucy Nicholson and Jane Ross, 387 words
Russia says talks to extend Syrian lull in fighting to
Aleppo
MOSCOW/BEIRUT - Russia says talks are taking place to
include Aleppo in a temporary lull in fighting declared by the
Syrian army in some western parts of the country, a sign of
intensified efforts to halt a surge of violence in Syria's
former commercial capital. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (UPDATE 4),
moved, by Lidia Kelly and John Davison, 687 words)
+ See also:
- MIDEAST CRISIS/SYRIA-KERRY (UPDATE 1), moved, 399 words
- MIDEAST-CRISIS/ISLAMICSTATE-ATTACKS, moved, 343 words
- MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-POLITICS (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved,
by Stephen Kalin and Ahmed Rasheed, 573 words
- USA-REFUGEES/CONNECTICUT (PIX), moved, by Ted Seifer, 480
words
Suspected Islamic State suicide bomber kills two police in
southeast Turkey-sources
GAZIANTEP, Turkey - Two police officers are killed and 22
people wounded in a suicide car bomb attack in the southeastern
Turkish city of Gaziantep, the governor and police sources say,
in one of three attacks on the security forces. (TURKEY-BLAST/
(UPDATE 5, PIX), moved, by Seyhmus Cakan, 575 words)
+ See also:
- MAY-DAY-TURKEY/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), by Melih Aslan and
Osman Orsal, 368 words
- TURKEY-BLAST/BURSA-CLAIM (UPDATE 1), moved, 224 words
Pope condemns paedophilia as details of girl's death shock
Italy
VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis calls for "severe punishment"
for paedophiles after new details emerged in Italy of the 2014
death of a six-year-old girl who is alleged to have been thrown
from a balcony by her abuser. (POPE-ABUSE/ (PIX, TV), moved, by
Philip Pullella, 431 words)
ASIA
Asia's factories stay sluggish, stimulus lacks traction
SYDNEY - Japanese manufacturing activity shrinks in April at
the fastest pace in more than three years as deadly earthquakes
disrupt production, while output in China and the rest of Asia
remains lukewarm at best. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (moved), by Wayne
Cole, 652 words)
S.Korea revives GPS backup project after blaming North for
jamming
SEOUL/LONDON - South Korea revives a project to build a
backup ship navigation system that would be difficult to hack
after a wave of GPS signal jamming attacks it blamed on North
Korea disrupted fishing vessel operations, officials say.
(SHIPPING-SOUTHKOREA/NAVIGATION (PICTURES), by Jack Kim and
Jonathan Saul, 806 words)
Wary of China's Indian Ocean activities, U.S., India discuss
anti-submarine warfare
NEW DELHI/HONG KONG - India and the United States are in
talks to help each other track submarines in the Indian Ocean,
military officials say, a move that could further tighten
defense ties between New Delhi and Washington as China steps up
its undersea activities. (INDIA-USA/SUBMARINES (PIX), moved, by
Sanjeev Miglani and Greg Torode, 733 words)
+ See also:
- SOUTHCHINASEA-CHINA/FISHINGBOATS (FEATURE, PIX), moved, by
Megha Rajagopalan, 1013 words
China airs two more confessions by Taiwan fraud suspects
BEIJING - Confessions by two more Taiwanese telecoms fraud
suspects, from among dozens deported from Kenya to China last
month, are aired by Chinese state television, in apparent
backing of China's contention that Taiwan deals with such crimes
lightly. (CHINA-TAIWAN/CRIME (TV), moved, 428 words)
French PM says all Australian submarines to be built in
Australia
CANBERRA - French Prime Minister Manuel Valls says he was
committed to building all of a new Australian submarine fleet in
Australia, apparently contradicting the French contractor who
said last week the deal would create jobs in France.
(AUSTRALIA-SUBMARINES/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Jane Wardell, 411
words)
UNITED STATES
Five Seattle police injured, nine people arrested after May
Day marches
Five Seattle police officers are injured and at least nine
people arrested, after unruly demonstrators hurl projectiles and
Molotov cocktails and break windows, authorities say.
(SEATTLE-MAYDAY/PROTESTS (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, 361 words)
AMERICAS
Brazil's Rousseff ups social spending as Senate ruling looms
SAO PAULO - Brazil's beleaguered President Dilma Rousseff
vows to raise spending on her party's signature anti-poverty
program in an appeal to her political base, warning that her
opponents would slash social expenditure if she is stripped of
office. (BRAZIL-POLITICS/ROUSSEFF (UPDATE 1), moved, 429 words)
MIDDLE EAST
Iran's moderates make modest gains in run-off election
DUBAI - Moderate candidates allied to President Hassan
Rouhani come out strongest in a second round of parliamentary
elections in Iran, early results show, but appear unlikely to
clinch an overall majority. (IRAN-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV),
moved, by Sam Wilkin, 500 words)
Yemen officials say peace talks suspended after Houthis
seize base
CAIRO - The government suspends direct peace talks to end
Yemen's civil war after the Houthi movement and its armed allies
seize a military base north of the capital Sanaa, two members of
the official delegation to the talks say. (YEMEN-SECURITY/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Mohammed Ghobari, 353 words)
EUROPE
Anti-immigrant AfD says Muslims not welcome in Germany
STUTTGART, Germany - Germany's anti-immigration party
Alternative for Germany (AfD) backs an election manifesto that
says Islam is not compatible with the country's constitution and
calls for a ban on minarets and the burqa. (GERMANY-AFD/ISLAM
(UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Tina Bellon, 400 words)
Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests spread
ALMATY - Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, facing a
growing wave of protests against planned changes to land
ownership, evokes the image of war-torn Ukraine as he calls for
national unity. (KAZAKHSTAN-PROTESTS/PRESIDENT (PIX), moved, 478
words)
SPORT
Leicester draw at Man United to move to brink of title
LONDON - Leicester City must wait at least one more day for
their first-ever Premier League title after drawing 1-1 with
Manchester United at Old Trafford. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/MNU-LEI
(UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, 430 words)