TOP STORIES
Syrian rebels announce operation to seize Raqqa in
coordination with U.S.
AMMAN - U.S.-backed Syria Democratic Forces say a campaign
to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa, Islamic State's de facto
capital, will begin within hours, with U.S. forces providing air
cover. (MIDEAST-CRISIS-SYRIA/RAQQA (UPDATE 1), expect by 1145
GMT/6.45 A.M. ET, 400 words)
Facing car bombs and street war, Iraqi forces comb east
Mosul
BAGHDAD - Iraqi special forces inch through districts of
east Mosul, clearing pockets of Islamic State militants
sheltering among civilians and targeting them with waves of car
bombs in what spokesman calls world's "toughest urban warfare"
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV), expect by 1300 GMT/8
A.M. ET, PIX, TV, by Ahmed Rasheed, 800 words)
See also:
- MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-BLASTS (UPDATE 2), moved, 350 words
Security scare for Trump in frenzied final days of
campaigning
RENO, Nevada, N.C./PHILADELPHIA - Republican Donald Trump is
bundled off stage by security agents at rally in Reno, Nevada,
after mistaken security scare as he and Democrat Hillary Clinton
swept across states that could prove decisive in Tuesday's
presidential election. (USA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV,
GRAPHIC), moving shortly, by Amanda Becker and Emily Stephenson,
980 words)
See also:
+ USA-ELECTION/CLINTON-PROFILE (NEWSMAKER, PIX, TV,
GRAPHIC), expect at 1200 GMT / 7 A.M. ET, by Will Dunham, 1,650
words
+ USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-PROFILE (NEWSMAKER, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC,
expect at 1200 GMT / 7 A.M. ET, by Bill Trott, 1,650 words)
Turkey's pro-Kurdish opposition partially boycotts
parliament
ANKARA - Turkey's pro-Kurdish opposition announces a partial
boycott of parliament, saying it is "halting its legislative
efforts" after its leaders and other lawmakers were detained in
a move which drew international condemnation
(TURKEY-SECURITY/KURDS (UPDATE 2), by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Gulsen
Solaker, 500 words, expect by 1400 GMT/9 A.M. ET)
EUROPE
UK PM May vows to deliver EU exit "in full" despite legal
challenge
LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May says she will deliver a
full exit from the European Union, hitting back at critics of
her Brexit plan who have threatened to try and block the process
in parliament. (BRITAIN-EU/MAY (UPDATE 2), by Kylie MacLellan
and William James, 600 words)
Presidential vote in Bulgaria could herald closer Russia
ties
SOFIA - Bulgarians vote in a closely-fought presidential
election that could plunge the Black Sea state into political
instability and push it towards closer ties with Russia.
(BULGARIA-ELECTION/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Tsvetelia Tsolova and
Angel Krasimirov, 518 words
Kosovo's Islamic State-linked militants were preparing
attacks - prosecutor
PRISTINA - Seven Kosovars arrested on terrorism charges were
planning to launch attacks in Kosovo and Balkan Peninsula by
targeting security institutions, prosecution documents seen by
Reuters showed on Sunday. (KOSOVO-SECURITY/, moving shortly, by
Fatos Bytyci, 354 words)
German prosecutors widen market manipulation probe to VW
chairman
FRANKFURT - German carmaker Volkswagen says German
prosecutors have widened an investigation into suspected market
manipulation to include supervisory board Chairman Hans Dieter
Poetsch. (VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/PROBE (UPDATE 2), expect by 1230
GMT/0730 ET, 400 words)
ASIA
S.Korea issues arrest warrants for two ex-presidential
aides
SEOUL - South Korean court issues arrest warrants for two
former presidential aides under investigation in influence
peddling scandal that has sent President Park Geun-hye's
approval rating to record low. (SOUTHKOREA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, 300 words)