TOP STORIES

Rebels shoot down Ukrainian military plane, 49 killed

KIEV/NOVOHANNIVKA, Ukraine - Pro-Russian separatists shoot down an army transport plane in east Ukraine, killing 49 servicemen and dealing a blow to a military campaign to defeat the rebels and hold the country together (UKRAINE-CRISIS/PLANE (UPDATE 3), moved, tv, pictures, by Pavel Polityuk and Aleksandar Vasovic, 840 words)

Iraq says slows Islamist rebel advance, regains some territory BAGHDAD - A Sunni Islamist offensive threatening to dismember Iraq seemed to slow on Saturday after days of lightning advances as government forces reported regaining territory in counter-attacks, easing pressure on Baghdad's Shi'ite-led government. Iran raises possibility of cooperation with United States over the militant advance. (IRAQ-SECURITY/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), expect by 1800 GMT, by Ahmed Rasheed and Raheem Salman, 1,500 words)

Afghans vote again in final test as Taliban threat looms

KABUL - Afghans voted for a successor to President Hamid Karzai in a decisive test of Afghanistan's ambitions to transfer power democratically for the first time in its tumultuous history. (AFGHANISTAN-ELECTION/(UPDATE 5, PIX, TV) by Mirwais Harooni and Praveen Menon, moved, 800 words)

EXCLUSIVE-Honda could expand Takata airbag recall -source

TOKYO - Honda Motor Co expects to recall vehicles with potentially defective air bags, a move that could expand a massive, multi-company air-bag recall by more than a million, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.(AUTOS-RECALL/HONDA (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), by Yoko Kubota, moved, 450 words)

WORLD CUP

Brazil in World Cup swing as goals fly in, protests ease

SAO PAULO - World Cup fever intensifies across Brazil as violent protests subside, fans stream to a second day of riveting matches and a crushing defeat for defending champions Spain sets the tournament alight. (BRAZIL-WORLDCUP/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Brad Haynes and Mary Milliken, 800 words)

UNITED STATES

Bergdahl in stable condition at Army medical center in Texas

SAN ANTONIO - U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, who spent five years as Taliban prisoner of war before being released, is in stable condition at military hospital in Texas and has not yet met his parents, military officials say. (USA-AFGHANISTAN/BERGDAHL (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV), moved, by Jim Forsyth, 500 words)

Tea Party struggles to repeat Cantor-style shock in Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. - Shock defeat of Republican House Majority Leader Eric Cantor in primary in Virginia fuels hopes among Tea Party activists in Tennessee that they can stage similar upset against Sen. Lamar Alexander in August. (USA-ELECTION/TEAPARTY (ANALYSIS, PIX), moved, by Nick Carey, 1,089 words)

Entrepreneur's kids inspired battle with California teachers

Silicon Valley entrepreneur David Welch says his three children motivate him to spend almost $2 million challenging California's teacher-tenure laws. (USA-EDUCATION/CALIFORNIA (NEWSMAKER, PIX), moved, by Amanda Becker and Laila Kearney, 959 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Israeli forces search for three missing Jewish teens in West Bank

HEBRON, West Bank - Israel reinforcing troops in occupied West Bank to step up searches for three Israeli teenagers believed to have been abducted by Palestinians (PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL (UPDATE 2), moved, by Yusri al-Jammal, 600 words)

EUROPE

Stubb to be Finland's next PM, backs NATO membership

LAHTI, Finland - Finland's EU minister Alexander Stubb, who wants to cut taxes and take his neutral country into NATO, wins the leadership of his ruling conservative party, putting him on track to become prime minister later this month. (FINLAND/PRIMEMINISTER (UPDATE 2), expect by 1500 GMT, by Jussi Rosendahl and Sakari Suoninen, about 480 words)

SCIENCE

Deep underground, water, water everywhere but not a drop to drink

WASHINGTON - If you want to find Earth's vast reservoirs of water, you may have to look beyond obvious places like oceans and polar ice caps. Scientists say massive amounts of water appear to exist deep beneath planet's surface, trapped inside in rocky layer of mantle. (SCIENCE-WATER/ (PIX), moved, by Will Dunham, 500 words)