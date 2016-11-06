Editor: Mark Trevelyan + 44 207 542 1028
Picture Desk: Singapore + 65 6870 3775
Graphics queries: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT/ET)
TOP STORIES
WASHINGTON - With two days remaining in the long,
contentious U.S. presidential election, Democrat Hillary Clinton
leads Republican Donald Trump by 4 to 5 points in two major
polls; Republican vice presidental candidate Mike Pence says
both parties will accept election's outcome but reserve right to
challenge it. (USA-ELECTION/, (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), expect by 1700
GMT/noon ET, by Alana Wise, 600 words)
See also:
* (USA-ELECTION/LATINOS (PIX, TV), by Luciana Lopez, 722
words)
* (USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-PROFILE (NEWSMAKER, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC),
moved, by Bill Trott, 1655 words)
* (USA-ELECTION/CLINTON-PROFILE (NEWSMAKER, PIX, TV,
GRAPHIC), by Will Dunham, 1623 words)
* (USA-ELECTION/REGISTRATION (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Amy
Tennery and Melissa Fares, 764 words)
Islamic State hits back in Mosul but faces new Raqqa front
BAGHDAD/AIN ISSA, Syria - Islamic State fighters target
Iraqi troops with car bombs and ambushes in Mosul, stalling an
army advance in their north Iraq stronghold, but face attack on
a new front as U.S.-backed rebels launch a campaign for the
Syrian city of Raqqa. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX, TV),
expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Ahmed Rasheed and Rodi Said,
1,000 words)
Under pressure, Islamic State digs in for Mosul fight - top
Kurdish official
SALAHUDDIN, Iraq - Iraqi forces are expected to face much
fiercer resistance from Islamic State in the next phase of the
battle for Mosul, including booby traps that can blow up entire
neighbourhoods, top Kurdish security official says.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/MOSUL-SECURITY (INTERVIEW), PIX, TV, moved, by
Michael Georgy and Babak Dehghanpisheh, 700 words)
UNITED STATES
Final reckoning approaches for Obama's high court nominee
WASHINGTON - Several intriguing scenarios could unfold after
Tuesday's U.S. election to break the deadlock over filling a
Supreme Court vacancy that has provoked a bitter nine-month
standoff between President Barack Obama and Senate Republicans.
(USA-COURT/GARLAND (PIX), moved, by Lawrence Hurley, 600 words)
MIDDLE EAST
Erdogan blasts West as Turkey's Kurdish party boycotts
parliament
ANKARA - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan accuses Europe of
abetting terrorism by supporting Kurdish militants and says he
does not care if it calls him a dictator as he cracks down on
their sympathisers. (TURKEY-SECURITY/KURDS (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV),
moving shortly, by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Gulsen Solaker, 800 words)
AMERICAS
Nicaragua vote set to cement Ortega rule, despite autocracy
fears
MANAGUA - Former Marxist guerrilla leader Daniel Ortega is
expected to easily clinch a third consecutive term as president
of Nicaragua, buoyed by steady economic growth that has trumped
fears he is trying to install autocratic family rule.
(NICARAGUA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), expect by 1830
GMT/1.30 PM ET, by Ivan Castro and Enrique Pretel, 600 words)
EUROPE
UK PM May vows to deliver EU exit "in full" despite legal
challenge
LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May says she will deliver a
full exit from the European Union, hitting back at critics of
her Brexit plan who have threatened to try and block the process
in parliament. (BRITAIN-EU/MAY (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by
Kylie MacLellan and William James, 600 words)
German prosecutors widen market manipulation probe to VW
chairman
FRANKFURT - German carmaker Volkswagen says German
prosecutors have widened an investigation into suspected market
manipulation to include supervisory board Chairman Hans Dieter
Poetsch. (VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/PROBE (UPDATE 3), moved, 500
words)
Presidential vote in Bulgaria could herald closer Russia
ties
SOFIA - Bulgarians vote in a closely-fought presidential
election that could plunge the Black Sea state into political
instability and push it towards closer ties with Russia.
(BULGARIA-ELECTION/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Tsvetelia Tsolova and
Angel Krasimirov, 518 words
Montenegro says foiled Russian-backed plan to kill PM
PODGORICA - Special prosecutor investigating alleged plot to
sway last month's election in Montenegro says a group of
"Russian nationalists" planned to assassinate Prime Minister
Milo Djukanovic to get an opposition party into
power.(MONTENEGRO-ELECTION/PROSECUTOR, moved, by Petar Komnenic,
400 words)
ASIA
S.Korea issues arrest warrants for two ex-presidential
aides
SEOUL - South Korean court issues arrest warrants for two
former presidential aides under investigation in influence
peddling scandal that has sent President Park Geun-hye's
approval rating to record low. (SOUTHKOREA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, 300 words)