TOP STORIES

WASHINGTON - With two days remaining in the long, contentious U.S. presidential election, Democrat Hillary Clinton leads Republican Donald Trump by 4 to 5 points in two major polls; Republican vice presidental candidate Mike Pence says both parties will accept election's outcome but reserve right to challenge it. (USA-ELECTION/, (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), expect by 1700 GMT/noon ET, by Alana Wise, 600 words)

See also:

Islamic State hits back in Mosul but faces new Raqqa front

BAGHDAD/AIN ISSA, Syria - Islamic State fighters target Iraqi troops with car bombs and ambushes in Mosul, stalling an army advance in their north Iraq stronghold, but face attack on a new front as U.S.-backed rebels launch a campaign for the Syrian city of Raqqa. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX, TV), expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Ahmed Rasheed and Rodi Said, 1,000 words)

Under pressure, Islamic State digs in for Mosul fight - top Kurdish official

SALAHUDDIN, Iraq - Iraqi forces are expected to face much fiercer resistance from Islamic State in the next phase of the battle for Mosul, including booby traps that can blow up entire neighbourhoods, top Kurdish security official says. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/MOSUL-SECURITY (INTERVIEW), PIX, TV, moved, by Michael Georgy and Babak Dehghanpisheh, 700 words)

UNITED STATES

Final reckoning approaches for Obama's high court nominee

WASHINGTON - Several intriguing scenarios could unfold after Tuesday's U.S. election to break the deadlock over filling a Supreme Court vacancy that has provoked a bitter nine-month standoff between President Barack Obama and Senate Republicans. (USA-COURT/GARLAND (PIX), moved, by Lawrence Hurley, 600 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Erdogan blasts West as Turkey's Kurdish party boycotts parliament

ANKARA - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan accuses Europe of abetting terrorism by supporting Kurdish militants and says he does not care if it calls him a dictator as he cracks down on their sympathisers. (TURKEY-SECURITY/KURDS (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Gulsen Solaker, 800 words)

AMERICAS

Nicaragua vote set to cement Ortega rule, despite autocracy fears

MANAGUA - Former Marxist guerrilla leader Daniel Ortega is expected to easily clinch a third consecutive term as president of Nicaragua, buoyed by steady economic growth that has trumped fears he is trying to install autocratic family rule. (NICARAGUA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), expect by 1830 GMT/1.30 PM ET, by Ivan Castro and Enrique Pretel, 600 words)

EUROPE

UK PM May vows to deliver EU exit "in full" despite legal challenge

LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May says she will deliver a full exit from the European Union, hitting back at critics of her Brexit plan who have threatened to try and block the process in parliament. (BRITAIN-EU/MAY (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Kylie MacLellan and William James, 600 words)

German prosecutors widen market manipulation probe to VW chairman

FRANKFURT - German carmaker Volkswagen says German prosecutors have widened an investigation into suspected market manipulation to include supervisory board Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch. (VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/PROBE (UPDATE 3), moved, 500 words)

Presidential vote in Bulgaria could herald closer Russia ties

SOFIA - Bulgarians vote in a closely-fought presidential election that could plunge the Black Sea state into political instability and push it towards closer ties with Russia. (BULGARIA-ELECTION/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Tsvetelia Tsolova and Angel Krasimirov, 518 words

Montenegro says foiled Russian-backed plan to kill PM

PODGORICA - Special prosecutor investigating alleged plot to sway last month's election in Montenegro says a group of "Russian nationalists" planned to assassinate Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic to get an opposition party into power.(MONTENEGRO-ELECTION/PROSECUTOR, moved, by Petar Komnenic, 400 words)

ASIA

S.Korea issues arrest warrants for two ex-presidential aides

SEOUL - South Korean court issues arrest warrants for two former presidential aides under investigation in influence peddling scandal that has sent President Park Geun-hye's approval rating to record low. (SOUTHKOREA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)