TOP STORIES
Kurds reinforce Syrian Kobani, U.S. planes pound IS targets
BAGHDAD/BEIRUT - Iraqi Kurdish forces join defence of Syrian
town of Kobani bringing heavy weapons in an attempt to ward off
Islamic State; U.S. warplanes pound IS targets in Syria and Iraq
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV), expect by 1700 GMT/ 1 PM
ET, by Michael Georgy and Mariam Karouny, 800 words)
+ See also:
- MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Raheem
Salman and Ahmed Rasheed, 915 words)
- MIDEAST-CRISIS/LIBYA, moved, 500 words
- MIDEAST-CRISIS/USA-AIRSTRIKES, moved, 250 words
Nigeria's purported Boko Haram head says has "married off"
girls
ABUJA - A man claiming to be Boko Haram leader Abubakar
Shekau said more than 200 girls kidnapped by the group six
months ago had been "married off" to its fighters, contradicting
Nigerian government claims they would soon be freed.
(NIGERIA-VIOLENCE/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Isaak
Abrak,600 words)
Branson to meet Virgin Galactic space team after crash
MOJAVE, Calif. - Richard Branson will meet his Virgin
Galactic space team in California's Mojave Desert as federal
safety officials open an investigation into the crash of a
passenger spaceship being developed by his company that killed
one pilot and seriously injured the other. (SPACE CRASH/VIRGIN
(UPDATE 1), expect by 1700 GMT/ 1 PM ET, By Lucy Nicholson, 600
words)
+ See also:
- SPACE-CRASH/VIRGINIA/TOURISM
WORLD ECONOMY
China's factory growth unexpectedly hits five-month low
BEIJING - China's factory activity unexpectedly falls as
firms fight slowing orders and rising costs in the cooling
economy, reinforcing views that the country's growth outlook is
hazy at best (CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (UPDATE 2), moved, 700 words)
EUROPE
French nuclear plants in mystery drone overflights-source
PARIS - Unidentified drones illegally overflew five French
nuclear power plants overnight, a source with knowledge of the
matter says, in the latest of a series of unexplained incidents
that have raised safety concerns. (NUCLEAR-EDF/DRONES), moved,
by Jean-Baptiste Vey, 700 words)
Washington tries to check Hungary's drift to Kremlin orbit
ZAGREB/BUDAPEST - The United States is mounting a
diplomatic offensive to stop Hungary selling a stake in a
Croatian energy firm to Russia, part of what Western powers see
as Budapest's dangerous drift into Moscow's orbit.
(HUNGARY-RUSSIAN/ENERGY, moved, by Zoran Radosavljevic and
Krizstina Than, 800 words)
MIDEAST
Egypt jails eight men over gay marriage video
CAIRO - Eight Egyptian men sentenced to three years in jail
on charges of spreading indecent images and inciting debauchery
after they appeared in an online video purporting to show the
country's first gay marriage ceremony.
(EGYPT-GAYMARRIAGE/TRIAL), moved, 500 words)
ASIA
Bangladesh power cut plunges millions into darkness
DHAKA - Bangladesh is hit by a major power outage that brings
much of normal life to a standstill, forcing hospitals and
garment factories to rely on back-up generators and even
plunging the prime minister's official residence into darkness
(BANGLADESH-POWER/FAILURE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Serajul Quadir,
400 words)
AFRICA
Burkina Faso army backs presidential guard officer to lead
transition
OUAGADOUGOU - Burkina Faso's military backed a presidential
guard officer on Saturday to lead a transitional government
after the resignation of President Blaise Compaore, resolving a
power struggle within the armed forces by sidelining the chief
of staff. (BURKINA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by
Mathieu Bonkoungou, 800 words)
EBOLA
Judge eases limits on U.S. nurse who treated Ebola patients
FORT KENT, Maine - Declaring Ebola fears in United States
"not entirely rational," judge rejects Maine's bid for
quarantine on nurse who treats victims of disease in West Africa
but tests negative for it, and instead imposes limited
restrictions. (HEALTH-EBOLA/USA (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC),
moved, by Joel Page, 900 words)
+ See also:
- HEALTH-EBOLA/USA-REPUBLICANS (UPDATE 1), moved, by David
Morgan, 473 words
- HEALTH-EBOLA/USA-POWER (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by
Louis Charbonneau and Bill Berkrot, 592 words
AMERICAS
Canada security services struggle with militant threat,
resources gap
OTTAWA - Canada's spy agency and national police force are
so constrained by lack of resources that they cannot keep close
track of all Islamic militants who may be potential threat at
home, and they also have to abandon some counter-espionage work
and criminal investigations, according to current and former
intelligence and police officials. (CANADA-ATTACKS/RESOURCES
(PIX), moved, by David Ljunggren, 837 words)
U.S. MID-TERM ELECTIONS
Fired-up Republicans have edge in midterm turnout war
WASHINGTON - Daunting reality looms for President Obama's
Democrats ahead of U.S. congressional elections Tuesday: Voters
from Republican Party are much more fired up.
(USA-ELECTIONS/TURNOUT, moved, by Jason Lange, 791 words)
U.S. voters contend with new voting rules in 14 states
WASHINGTON - U.S. voters in 14 states navigate new laws that
critics say make it harder for lower-income and minority voters,
who typically back Democrats, to cast ballots in mid-term
elections. (USA-ELECTIONS/RIGHTS, moved, by Amanda Becker, 587
words)