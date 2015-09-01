Editor: Robert Birsel + 65 6870 3815

TOP STORIES

Migrant trains reach Germany as EU asylum system creaks

VIENNA/MUNICH - Trainloads of migrants arrive in Austria and Germany from Hungary as European Union asylum rules collapsed under the strain of a wave of migration unprecedented in the EU. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/ (WRAPUP 4, TV, PIX), moved, by Karin Strohecker and Katie Stephens, 880 words)

+ See also:

- EUROPE-MIGRANTS/GERMANY (ANALYSIS, INYT COLUMN, PIX), moved, by Noah Barkin, 1,103 words

- EUROPE-MIGRANTS/ITALY, moved, by Crispian Balmer, 509 words

Asian shares nervous ahead of China data

TOKYO - Asian are skittish after logging their worst month in three years and the dollar struggles as investors braced for data from China that could raise fresh fears about the health of its economy. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 2), moving shortly, by Lisa Twaronite, 506 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-STOCKS/USA (UPDATE 6), moved, by Noel Randewich, 548 words

- USA-FED/GLOBAL, moved, by Howard Schneider and Jonathan Spicer, 750 words)

Obama Alaska trip aims for 'punctuation mark' on climate legacy

WASHINGTON - President Obama sets off for three-day tour of Alaska, aiming to shine spotlight on how United States is affected by rising temperatures and oceans. (USA-OBAMA/ALASKA, moved, by Roberta Rampton, 399 words)

+ See also:

- CLIMATECHANGE-SUMMIT/TALKS, moved, by Alister Doyle, 473 clintonwords

- CLIMATECHANGE-CYCLONES/, moved, by Alister Doyle, 416 words

US weighs sanctioning Russia as well as China in cyber attacks

WASHINGTON - The United States is considering sanctions against both Russian and Chinese individuals and companies for cyber attacks against U.S. commercial targets, several U.S. officials say. (USA-CYBERSECURITY/RUSSIA (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Arshad Mohammed, Matt Spetalnick and Mark Hosenball, 700 words)

ASIA

Nerves on edge as Chinese authorities probe market mayhem

BEIJING/LONDON - The head of hedge fund manager Man Group Plc's China business is taken into custody to help authorities in a probe into recent market volatility, Bloomberg reports, while separately a local financial reporter confesses to having spread false information that caused "panic and disorder" on national TV. (CHINA-STOCKS/MAN GROUP, moved, by Paul Carsten and Nishant Kumar, 586 words)

UNITED STATES

U.S. State Department: 150 more Clinton emails contain classified information

WASHINGTON - About 150 more of Hillary Clinton's work emails are designated as containing classified information, U.S. State Department says ahead of public release of latest batch of email former secretary of state handed over last year. (USA-ELECTION/CLINTON-CLASSIFIED (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 400 words)

Obama considering array of options for closing Guantanamo prison - White House

WASHINGTON - White House considers "wide array" of options for closing the U.S. military prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, spokesman Josh Earnest says, declining to rule out executive action as option. (USA-GUANTANAMO/OBAMA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Julia Edwards, 300 words)

White supremacist aiming to kill Jews convicted in 3 Kansas murders

OLATHE, Kan. - Man who admitted in court to wanting to kill Jews is found guilty of murdering three people, including teenage boy, outside two Jewish centers in Kansas. (USA-KANSAS/MURDER (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kevin Murphy, 300 words)

AMERICAS

Venezuela says oil price drop triggers smaller medicine orders

CARACAS - Decline in oil prices forces Venezuela to place smaller medicine orders and buy cheaper drugs, state health provider says, as patient complaints over shortages mount. (VENEZUELA-HEALTH/ (INTERVIEW), moved, by Alexandra Ulmer, 392 words)

Ashley Madison owner says web site still adding users after data hack

TORONTO - Hundreds of thousands of people sign up for infidelity web site Ashley Madison in past week, parent company Avid Life Media says, even after hackers leak data about millions of its clients. (ASHLEYMADISON-CYBERSECURITY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 304 words)

EUROPE

Ukraine guardsman killed in nationalist protest outside parliament

KIEV - Ukrainian national guardsman is killed and nearly 90 others wounded by grenades hurled from crowd of nationalist protesters as they guard parliament where lawmakers back giving more autonomy to rebel-held areas. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/STATUS (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Richard Balmforth and Natalia Zinets, 821 words)

ENTERTAINMENT

Kanye West gets political action committee, presidential jokes go viral

LOS ANGELES - Images of Kanye West's face on Mount Rushmore and potential White House takeover by Kardashian reality TV clan fires up social media, day after rapper virtually hijacks rambunctious MTV Video Music Awards show as he declares he plans to run for U.S. president in 2020. (MUSIC-MTV/VMA (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, 448 words) (Compiled by Ungku Fathin Ungku Jamaludin)