Editor: Michael Perry +6129321 8289
Picture Desk: Singapore + 65 6870 3775
Graphics queries: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT/ET)
TOP STORIES
U.S. investigators question Orlando gunman's wife
ORLANDO, Fla./WASHINGTON - U.S. investigators have
questioned the wife of the gunman who killed 49 people at a gay
nightclub in Orlando, the FBI said on Wednesday, and a law
enforcement source says she could face criminal charges if there
is evidence of any wrongdoing. (FLORIDA-SHOOTING/ (UPDATE 9,
PICTURES, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Letitia Stein and Julia
Edwards, 912 words)
- FLORIDA-SHOOTING/GUNS (UPDATE 4, PICTURES, TV, GRAPHIC),
moved, by Richard Cowan and Susan Cornwell, 1109 words
- FLORIDA-SHOOTING/GAYMUSLIMS (PICTURES), moved, by Gina
Cherelus, 785 words
- FLORIDA-SHOOTING/SCENE (INSIGHT, PICTURES, TV, GRAPHIC),
moved, by Peter Eisler, Yara Bayoumy and Letitia Stein, 1,593
words
Fed leaves interest rates unchanged, signals fewer future
hikes
WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve keeps U.S. interest rates
unchanged and signals two hikes are still likely in 2016 but
that slower economic growth would crimp pace of increases in
later years. (USA-FED/ (WRAPUP 6, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Jason
Lange and Howard Schneider, 528 words)
- BRITAIN-EU/FED (moved), moved, by Ann Saphir, 580 words
Obama meets Dalai Lama in spite of China protest
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Barack Obama meets the exiled
Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, at the White House
despite a warning by China that it would damage diplomatic
relations. (USA-OBAMA/DALAILAMA (UPDATE 4, PICTURES, TV), moved,
by David Brunnstrom, 832 words)
Pakistan artillery fires at Afghan forces on Khyber Pass
border
PESHAWAR, Pakistan - Pakistani troops fire heavy artillery
at Afghan forces at their main Khyber Pass border crossing,
Pakistani military says, escalation after days of clashes that
kill four people and strand thousands on both sides.
(PAKISTAN-AFGHANISTAN/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURES), moved, by Jibran
Ahmed, 530 words)
- NATO-AFGHANISTAN/WITHDRAWAL (UPDATE 3, TV), moved, by Phil
Stewart and Robin Emmott, 523 words
ASIA
Philippines, Maoist rebels agree to resume peace talks next
month
MANILA - Philippine President-elect Rodrigo Duterte has
agreed to resume formal peace negotiations with Maoist-led
rebels in Oslo next month, said one of Duterte's senior
advisers, after the talks stalled four years ago.
(PHILIPPINES-REBELS/, moving shortly, by Manuel Mogato, 407
words)
UNITED STATES
Boy's body found after alligator attack at Florida Disney
resort
ORLANDO - Police divers recover the body of a 2-year-old boy
who was grabbed by an alligator in front of his family during a
vacation at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
(FLORIDA-ALLIGATOR/CHILD (UPDATE 12, PICTURES, TV), moved, by
Barbara Liston, 957 words)
- DISNEY-CHINA/ (PICTURES, TV, GRAPHIC), by Adam Jourdan, 0
words
MIDDLE EAST
Saudi prince seeks to repair ties, promote business on U.S.
visit
WASHINGTON - Saudi Arabia's powerful deputy crown prince
holds a full day of meetings with U.S. lawmakers, part of a
visit aimed at restoring frayed ties with Washington and
promoting his plan to wean the kingdom away from oil revenue.
(SAUDI-USA/VISIT (PICTURES), moved, by Warren Strobel and
Patricia Zengerle, 400 words)
AFRICA
Pistorius walks on stumps in court as seeks to avoid jail
PRETORIA - Oscar Pistorius shuffles through court without
his prosthetic legs to show how vulnerable he is as Paralympian
seeks to avoid prison for murdering his girlfriend Reeva
Steenkamp. (SAFRICA-PISTORIUS/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURES, TV), moved,
by TJ Strydom and Tanisha Heiberg, 660 words)
SPORTS
Moscow summons French ambassador over "anti-Russian" Euro
2016
LILLE/MOSCOW - Soccer rivalry and fan violence spill into
global politics as Moscow summons French ambassador over
detentions of Russians at Euro 2016 and warns "anti-Russian"
mood could even damage relations between Russia and France.
(SOCCER-EURO/FANS (WRAPUP 3, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Philip
O'Connor and Jack Stubbs, 792 words)
- SOCCER-EURO/FANS-LILLE (UPDATE 2, PICTURES, TV), moved, by
Alastair Macdonald and Philip O'Connor, 467 words