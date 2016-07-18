Editor: Clarence Fernandez + 65 6870 3861

TOP STORIES

Arrests hit 6,000 as Turkey cracks down on army and judges after coup bid

ISTANBUL/ANKARA - Turkey widens a crackdown on suspected supporters of a failed military coup, taking to 6,000 the number of people rounded up in the armed forces and judiciary, and the government says it is in control of the country and economy. (TURKEY-SECURITY/ (WRAPUP 6, PIX, TV), moved, by Ayla Jean Yackley and Dasha Afanasieva, 1,255 words)

- TURKEY-SECURITY/EU, moved, by Alastair Macdonald and Robin Emmott, 979 words

- TURKEY-SECURITY/USA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Julia Edwards, 354 words

Gunman kills 3 police officers in Louisiana; Obama condemns attack

BATON ROUGE, La. - A decorated former U.S. Marine opens fire on police in Louisiana's capital, killing three officers, nearly two weeks after the fatal police shooting of a black man there sparked nationwide protests, one of which led to the massacre of five Dallas policemen. (USA-POLICE/ (UPDATE 12, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Sam Karlin, 1,000 words)

- USA-POLICE/SHOOTER (UPDATE 3), moved, by Mark Hosenball, 506 words

- USA-POLICE/VICTIMS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sharon Bernstein, Melissa Fares and Steve Gorman, 555 words

- USA-POLICE/BATONROUGE (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Lawrence Hurley and Chris Prentice, 703 words

- USA-POLICE/TIMELINE, moved, by Angela Moon and Ethan Lou, 645 words

With 84 dead, France investigates whether truck attacker acted alone

NICE, France - The man who mowed through a crowd with a truck, killing 84 Bastille Day revellers in Nice, had phoned home hours earlier and sent a 'laughing' picture from the French city, his brother tells Reuters. (EUROPE-ATTACKS/NICE (WRAPUP 4, PICTURES, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Elena Gyldenkerne and Tarek Amara, 908 words)

- EUROPE-ATTACKS/NICE-OBAMA (UPDATE 1, PICTURES), moved, by Roberta Rampton, 310 words

- EUROPE-ATTACKS/NICE-TEXAS (UPDATE 4, PICTURES, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Jon Herskovitz, 395 words

- EUROPE-ATTACKS/NICE-BERKELEY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sharon Bernstein, 349 words

- EUROPE-ATTACKS/SOCIALMEDIA (UPDATE 1), moved, by Yasmeen Abutaleb and Dustin Volz, 649 words

U.S. shootings raise security concerns at Republican convention

CLEVELAND - Cleveland's police union calls for the suspension of a state law allowing people to carry firearms during the Republican National Convention but Ohio's governor says he is powerless to act despite heightened security concerns with the killing of three police officers in Louisiana. (USA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Steve Holland and Ginger Gibson, 910 words)

- USA-ELECTION/VOTING-NORTHCAROLINA (UPDATE 1, INSIGHT, PICTURES, GRAPHIC), moved, by Julia Harte, 1,180 words

- USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-BANKRUPTCIES (INSIGHT, PICTURES), moved, by Emily Flitter, 1,540 words

- USA-ELECTION/CLEVELAND-SECURITY (UPDATE 1, PICTURES), moved, by y Daniel Trotta and Kim Palmer, 470 words

- USA-ELECTION/VOTING-OBSERVERS (EXCLUSIVE, PIX), moved, by Julia Harte, 883 words

- USA-ELECTION/MEDIA (PIX), moved, by Lisa Richwine and Jessica Toonkel, 648 words

ASIA

China tells Japan to stop interfering in South China Sea

ULAANBAATAR - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang tells Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that his country should stop interfering and hyping up the South China Sea issue, as the dispute takes centre stage at a key regional summit in Mongolia. (SOUTHCHINASEA-RULING/ (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Sue-Lin Wong and Terrence Edwards, 950 words)

- SOUTHCHINASEA-RULING/EU, moved, by Robin Emmott, 380 words

- SOUTHCHINASEA-RULING/VIETNAM (PIX), moved, by Nguyen Huy Kham, 255 words

Australia's former PM Rudd throws hat in ring for top U.N. job

SYDNEY - Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has officially requested the support of his country's new government to back a bid for the top job at the United Nations, Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop says. (UN-AUSTRALIA/RUDD (PIX), moved, by Matt Siegel, 281 words)

Bangladesh police arrest four who rented property to cafe attackers

DHAKA - Police in Dhaka arrest three people and another, including a university professor, for failing to register information about tenants renting property who later attacked a cafe in the city, killing 20 people. (BANGLADESH-ATTACKS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Serajul Quadir, 489 words)

China extradites first fugitive from Latin America

SHANGHAI - China has extradited its first criminal suspect from Latin America following eight years of negotiations, repatriating an alleged crude soybean oil smuggler from Peru who has been on the run for 18 years, the country's customs bureau says. (CHINA-CORRUPTION/, moved, by Brenda Goh, 279 words)

- CHINA-CORRUPTION/REGULATIONS, moved, by Ben Blanchard, 195 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Iraqi Shi'ite cleric tells followers to target U.S. troops fighting Islamic State

BAGHDAD - Powerful Shi'ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr instructs his followers to target U.S. troops deploying to Iraq as part of the military campaign against Islamic State. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-USA, moved, by Stephen Kalin, 260 words)

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-OPPOSITION, by Tom Miles, 404 words

UNITED STATES

Long-classified section of U.S. 9/11 report made public

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Congress issues a long-classified section of an official report on the Sept. 11 attacks that discusses potential links between some of the hijackers and Saudi Arabia but says the links are not independently verified. (SAUDI-USA/ (UPDATE 2, TV), moved, by Patricia Zengerle, 675 words)

AMERICAS

Convent scandal buys time for Macri to revive Argentine economy

BUENOS AIRES - Images of a former Argentine official in handcuffs after getting nabbed in the middle of night trying to stash millions of dollars in a convent throw the country's political opposition into disarray, buying time for the new president to apply difficult austerity measures. (ARGENTINA-SCANDAL/ (PICTURES, TV), moved, by Hugh Bronstein, 500 words)

Corruption probe implicates Brazil's development bank -report

RIO DE JANEIRO - Money from a public investment fund financed by payroll deductions was irregularly used to capitalize Brazil's BNDES development bank, according to leaked plea deal testimony from a wide-reaching corruption probe published in O Globo. (BRAZIL-CORRUPTION/BANKS, moved, by Stephen Eisenhammer, 321 words)

EUROPE

May says won't trigger EU divorce until Britain-wide approach agreed

EDINBURGH - Prime Minister Theresa May says Britain will not trigger formal divorce talks with the European Union until a "UK approach" is agreed, bidding to appease Scots who strongly oppose Brexit. (BRITAIN-EU/SCOTLAND (UPDATE 3, PICTURES), moved, by Russell Cheyne, 700 words)

- BRITAIN-DEFENCE/, moved, by Costas Pitas, 361 words)

AFRICAS

U.S. seeks to reassure South Sudan on troops sent to Juba

WASHINGTON - The United States is not taking any offensive military actions with the goal of destabilizing South Sudan, and is only sending a small contingent to assist its embassy in the country, which has been gripped by violence between rival troops, the State Department says. (SOUTHSUDAN-SECURITY/USA, moved, by Lisa Lambert, 282 words)

SPORTS

Saudi Arabia to send four women to Rio

RIYADH - The Saudi Olympic Committee has approved four female Saudi athletes to compete as part of the conservative Gulf kingdom's team at the Rio Olympics, a spokesman says. (OLYMPICS-RIO/SAUDI-WOMEN, moved, by Katie Paul, 297 words)