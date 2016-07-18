Editor: Clarence Fernandez + 65 6870 3861
TOP STORIES
Arrests hit 6,000 as Turkey cracks down on army and judges
after coup bid
ISTANBUL/ANKARA - Turkey widens a crackdown on suspected
supporters of a failed military coup, taking to 6,000 the number
of people rounded up in the armed forces and judiciary, and the
government says it is in control of the country and economy.
(TURKEY-SECURITY/ (WRAPUP 6, PIX, TV), moved, by Ayla Jean
Yackley and Dasha Afanasieva, 1,255 words)
- TURKEY-SECURITY/EU, moved, by Alastair Macdonald and Robin
Emmott, 979 words
- TURKEY-SECURITY/USA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Julia Edwards,
354 words
Gunman kills 3 police officers in Louisiana; Obama condemns
attack
BATON ROUGE, La. - A decorated former U.S. Marine opens fire
on police in Louisiana's capital, killing three officers, nearly
two weeks after the fatal police shooting of a black man there
sparked nationwide protests, one of which led to the massacre of
five Dallas policemen. (USA-POLICE/ (UPDATE 12, PIX, TV,
GRAPHIC), moved, by Sam Karlin, 1,000 words)
- USA-POLICE/SHOOTER (UPDATE 3), moved, by Mark Hosenball,
506 words
- USA-POLICE/VICTIMS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sharon Bernstein,
Melissa Fares and Steve Gorman, 555 words
- USA-POLICE/BATONROUGE (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved,
by Lawrence Hurley and Chris Prentice, 703 words
- USA-POLICE/TIMELINE, moved, by Angela Moon and Ethan Lou,
645 words
With 84 dead, France investigates whether truck attacker
acted alone
NICE, France - The man who mowed through a crowd with a
truck, killing 84 Bastille Day revellers in Nice, had phoned
home hours earlier and sent a 'laughing' picture from the French
city, his brother tells Reuters. (EUROPE-ATTACKS/NICE (WRAPUP 4,
PICTURES, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Elena Gyldenkerne and Tarek
Amara, 908 words)
- EUROPE-ATTACKS/NICE-OBAMA (UPDATE 1, PICTURES), moved, by
Roberta Rampton, 310 words
- EUROPE-ATTACKS/NICE-TEXAS (UPDATE 4, PICTURES, TV,
GRAPHIC), moved, by Jon Herskovitz, 395 words
- EUROPE-ATTACKS/NICE-BERKELEY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sharon
Bernstein, 349 words
- EUROPE-ATTACKS/SOCIALMEDIA (UPDATE 1), moved, by Yasmeen
Abutaleb and Dustin Volz, 649 words
U.S. shootings raise security concerns at Republican
convention
CLEVELAND - Cleveland's police union calls for the
suspension of a state law allowing people to carry firearms
during the Republican National Convention but Ohio's governor
says he is powerless to act despite heightened security concerns
with the killing of three police officers in Louisiana.
(USA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Steve
Holland and Ginger Gibson, 910 words)
- USA-ELECTION/VOTING-NORTHCAROLINA (UPDATE 1, INSIGHT,
PICTURES, GRAPHIC), moved, by Julia Harte, 1,180 words
- USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-BANKRUPTCIES (INSIGHT, PICTURES),
moved, by Emily Flitter, 1,540 words
- USA-ELECTION/CLEVELAND-SECURITY (UPDATE 1, PICTURES),
moved, by y Daniel Trotta and Kim Palmer, 470 words
- USA-ELECTION/VOTING-OBSERVERS (EXCLUSIVE, PIX), moved, by
Julia Harte, 883 words
- USA-ELECTION/MEDIA (PIX), moved, by Lisa Richwine and
Jessica Toonkel, 648 words
ASIA
China tells Japan to stop interfering in South China Sea
ULAANBAATAR - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang tells Japanese
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that his country should stop
interfering and hyping up the South China Sea issue, as the
dispute takes centre stage at a key regional summit in Mongolia.
(SOUTHCHINASEA-RULING/ (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Sue-Lin Wong and Terrence Edwards, 950 words)
- SOUTHCHINASEA-RULING/EU, moved, by Robin Emmott, 380 words
- SOUTHCHINASEA-RULING/VIETNAM (PIX), moved, by Nguyen Huy
Kham, 255 words
Australia's former PM Rudd throws hat in ring for top U.N.
job
SYDNEY - Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has
officially requested the support of his country's new government
to back a bid for the top job at the United Nations, Australian
Foreign Minister Julie Bishop says. (UN-AUSTRALIA/RUDD (PIX),
moved, by Matt Siegel, 281 words)
Bangladesh police arrest four who rented property to cafe
attackers
DHAKA - Police in Dhaka arrest three people and another,
including a university professor, for failing to register
information about tenants renting property who later attacked a
cafe in the city, killing 20 people. (BANGLADESH-ATTACKS/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Serajul Quadir, 489 words)
China extradites first fugitive from Latin America
SHANGHAI - China has extradited its first criminal suspect
from Latin America following eight years of negotiations,
repatriating an alleged crude soybean oil smuggler from Peru who
has been on the run for 18 years, the country's customs bureau
says. (CHINA-CORRUPTION/, moved, by Brenda Goh, 279 words)
- CHINA-CORRUPTION/REGULATIONS, moved, by Ben Blanchard, 195
words)
MIDDLE EAST
Iraqi Shi'ite cleric tells followers to target U.S. troops
fighting Islamic State
BAGHDAD - Powerful Shi'ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr
instructs his followers to target U.S. troops deploying to Iraq
as part of the military campaign against Islamic State.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-USA, moved, by Stephen Kalin, 260 words)
- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-OPPOSITION, by Tom Miles, 404 words
UNITED STATES
Long-classified section of U.S. 9/11 report made public
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Congress issues a long-classified
section of an official report on the Sept. 11 attacks that
discusses potential links between some of the hijackers and
Saudi Arabia but says the links are not independently verified.
(SAUDI-USA/ (UPDATE 2, TV), moved, by Patricia Zengerle, 675
words)
AMERICAS
Convent scandal buys time for Macri to revive Argentine
economy
BUENOS AIRES - Images of a former Argentine official in
handcuffs after getting nabbed in the middle of night trying to
stash millions of dollars in a convent throw the country's
political opposition into disarray, buying time for the new
president to apply difficult austerity measures.
(ARGENTINA-SCANDAL/ (PICTURES, TV), moved, by Hugh Bronstein,
500 words)
Corruption probe implicates Brazil's development bank
-report
RIO DE JANEIRO - Money from a public investment fund
financed by payroll deductions was irregularly used to
capitalize Brazil's BNDES development bank, according to leaked
plea deal testimony from a wide-reaching corruption probe
published in O Globo. (BRAZIL-CORRUPTION/BANKS, moved, by
Stephen Eisenhammer, 321 words)
EUROPE
May says won't trigger EU divorce until Britain-wide
approach agreed
EDINBURGH - Prime Minister Theresa May says Britain will not
trigger formal divorce talks with the European Union until a "UK
approach" is agreed, bidding to appease Scots who strongly
oppose Brexit. (BRITAIN-EU/SCOTLAND (UPDATE 3, PICTURES), moved,
by Russell Cheyne, 700 words)
- BRITAIN-DEFENCE/, moved, by Costas Pitas, 361 words)
AFRICAS
U.S. seeks to reassure South Sudan on troops sent to Juba
WASHINGTON - The United States is not taking any offensive
military actions with the goal of destabilizing South Sudan, and
is only sending a small contingent to assist its embassy in the
country, which has been gripped by violence between rival
troops, the State Department says. (SOUTHSUDAN-SECURITY/USA,
moved, by Lisa Lambert, 282 words)
SPORTS
Saudi Arabia to send four women to Rio
RIYADH - The Saudi Olympic Committee has approved four
female Saudi athletes to compete as part of the conservative
Gulf kingdom's team at the Rio Olympics, a spokesman says.
(OLYMPICS-RIO/SAUDI-WOMEN, moved, by Katie Paul, 297 words)