Editor: Michael Perry + 612 9321 8289

Picture Desk: Singapore + 65 6870 3775

Graphics queries: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT/ET)

TOP STORIES

Turkey's Erdogan declares state of emergency after coup bid

ISTANBUL - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declares a state of emergency as he widens a crackdown against thousands of members of the security forces, judiciary, civil service and academia after a failed military coup. (TURKEY-SECURITY/ (WRAPUP 5, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Asli Kandemir and Gareth Jones, 1165 words)

- TURKEY-SECURITY/GERMANY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Andrea Shalal, 190 words

- TURKEY-SECURITY/DUTCH (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Lesley Wroughton and Andrea Shalal, 615 words

Facing Republican scrutiny, Trump-Pence ticket aims to show harmony

CLEVELAND - After a couple of awkward joint appearances, U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his running mate, Indiana Governor Mike Pence, will make a show of their solidarity at the Republican National Convention despite a string of policy differences. (USA-ELECTION/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Emily Stephenson and Amy Tennery, 958 words)

- USA-ELECTION/CLINTON-VP (FACTBOX), moved, by Adam DeRose and Amanda Becker, 591 words

- USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-PURGE (UPDATE 4, EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Emily Flitter, 741 words

- USA-ELECTION/CHINA, moved, by Ben Blanchard, 284 words

French lawmakers extend state of emergency after Nice attack

PARIS - French lawmakers approve six-month extension of emergency rule after truck attack on holiday crowds in Nice, third deadly assault in just 18 months for which Islamist militants claim responsibility. (EUROPE-ATTACKS/NICE (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV), moved, by Brian Love and Emile Picy, 584 words)

Kerry warns of new challenge in securing Iraq after Islamic State

WASHINGTON - Battlefield momentum in Iraq and Syria shifts against Islamic State, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry says, but international community must now also confront challenge of stabilizing newly liberated areas. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-AID (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Warren Strobel and Lesley Wroughton, 776 words)

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-MOSUL (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Stephen Kalin and Phil Stewart, 1,086 words

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/BEHEADING (UPDATE 2), moved, by Dominic Evans and Lisa Barrington, 487 words

ASIA

Waste fears as Afghan soldiers cash in on spent ammo

KABUL - Zahir Jan, a scrap metal dealer in the southern Afghan province of Helmand, pays about 175 Afghani ($2.55) per kilo of spent cartridge casings and has no trouble finding supplies from poorly paid soldiers and policemen looking for extra cash. (AFGHANISTAN-AMMUNITION/ (PIX), moved, by Mirwais Harooni and James Mackenzie, 849 words)

From Pyongyang with love: North Korea restarts coded spy broadcasts

SEOUL - "Now we'll begin a mathematics review assignment for members of the 27th expeditionary unit of the distance learning university," the woman's voice crackled over the radio. (NORTHKOREA-SOUTHKOREA/SPIES, moved, by James Pearson, 504 words)

In rare move, Myanmar military admits soldiers killed 5 villagers

YANGON - Five villagers were killed by soldiers during an interrogation in Myanmar's northern Shan State, a senior general said on Wednesday, in a rare admission by Myanmar's still-powerful military which promised to prosecute the perpetrators. (MYANMAR-MILITARY/MASSACRE-ANNOUNCEMENT (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), by Wa Lone, 733 words)

EUROPE

In Germany, May seeks to reassure on Brexit, warned over 'limbo'

BERLIN - Prime Minister Theresa May seeks to reassure Germany over Britain's vote to leave European Union, stressing her desire to deepen ties with neighboring countries in her first foreign visit as leader. (BRITAIN-EU/MAY (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Elizabeth Piper and Paul Carrel, 714 words)

- BRITAIN-EU/BOE (UPDATE 3), moved, by David Milliken and William Schomberg, 582 words

Ukraine sees ulterior motives after car bomb kills journalist

KIEV - An award-winning journalist working for the online investigative website Ukrayinska Pravda is killed by a car bomb in central Kiev, in what President Petro Poroshenko says is an attempt to destabilise Ukraine. (UKRAINE-JOURNALIST/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Natalia Zinets and Margaryta Chornokondratenko, 567 words)

UNITED STATES

U.S. sues to seize $1 bln in assets tied to Malaysian state fund

WASHINGTON - U.S. prosecutors sue to seize more than $1 billion in assets they say are tied to money stolen from the Malaysian state development fund, which is overseen by the prime minister, and used to finance "The Wolf of Wall Street" film and to buy property and works of art. (MALAYSIA-SCANDAL/USA (UPDATE 6, PIX), moved, by Julia Edwards, 1139 words)

- MALAYSIA-SCANDAL/GOLDMAN SACHS, moved, 467 words

- MALAYSIA-SCANDAL/USA-WOLFOFWALLSTREET (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Jill Serjeant, 506 words

AFRICA

With faith and Facebook, Zimbabwe preacher takes on Mugabe

JOHANNESBURG - With Bible in one hand and iPhone in other, Evan Mawarire makes unlikely adversary to Robert Mugabe, who sees off foes from apartheid assassins and union leaders to Tony Blair and International Monetary Fund over 36 years in power. (ZIMBABWE-PROTESTS/MAWARIRE (PIX, TV), moved, by Ed Cropley, 947 words)

Mali extends state of emergency by 10 days as Islamist violence surges

BAMAKO - Mali extends a state of emergency for 10 days on Wednesday, the council of ministers say, after a spate of attacks by armed groups killed dozens and destabilised the vast desert country. (MALI-VIOLENCE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Adama Diarra and Souleymane, 240 words

AMERICAS

Brazil not underestimating terror threat, says minister

BRASILIA - Brazil's sports minister says the Olympic host country is not underestimating the threat of terrorism and is taking all necessary measures ahead of next month's games in Rio de Janeiro. (OLYMPICS-RIO/THREAT (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Lisandra Paraguassu, 395 words)